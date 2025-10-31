Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-2) are favored by 2.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Amazon Prime Video and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 236.5.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2.5 236.5 -146 +124

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (70.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread two times over five games with a set spread.

The Lakers have three wins against the spread in five games this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over three times this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in each of five opportunities.

Grizzlies Leaders

Ja Morant's numbers on the season are 23.4 points, 3.8 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 19.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.6 points, 1.2 assists and 5.2 boards.

Santi Aldama averages 11 points, 7.6 boards and 2.4 assists.

Cedric Coward is averaging 16 points, 3.8 boards and 2 assists.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10 points, 3 boards and 4.6 assists, shooting 34.1% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves averages 34.2 points, 5.6 boards and 10 assists. He is also draining 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

The Lakers get 16 points per game from Deandre Ayton, plus 9.4 boards and 1.4 assists.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 46 points, 11.5 boards and 8.5 assists per game. He is sinking 62% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA) and 31.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples.

Rui Hachimura averages 16.6 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 60% of his shots from the field and 40% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Lakers are receiving 10.4 points, 4.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jake Laravia.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.