Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and TSN

The Toronto Raptors (1-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2) on Friday, October 31, 2025 at Rocket Arena as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSOH and TSN. The point total is 237.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7.5 237.5 -290 +235

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (85.8%)

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Cavaliers are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have covered the spread on one occasion this season.

Cavaliers games have gone over the total twice this season.

Raptors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 80% of the time (four out of five games with a set point total).

Cavaliers Leaders

Evan Mobley's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 30% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 14 points, 7 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the field.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 15.7 points, 5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Craig Porter Jr. averages 6.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 57.1% from the field and 45.5% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 6 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is also draining 53.8% of his shots from the floor and 55% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Raptors receive 22 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is draining 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 27.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Per game, RJ Barrett gives the Raptors 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jamal Shead averages 6.4 points, 1.2 boards and 5.2 assists. He is sinking 38.5% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

