3 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Friday 5/30/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Colorado Rockies at New York Mets

Kyle Freeland's road ERA (4.25) is actually quite fine entering a start in Queens on Friday, but this is more about buying the surging New York Mets.

New York has topped five runs in four of their last seven, and that's before this series starts against baseball's worst pitching staff. The Mets' .727 team OPS against lefties is 10th in baseball despite Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo's relative struggles.

While Freeland has been a better performer on the road, he's still a low strikeout pitcher (17.9%) sitting in the 49th percentile in hard-hit rate allowed (40.9%). His opponents' expected batting average (.306) is gigantic, and he'll turn the ball over to a Colorado Rockies bullpen with the second-worst skill-interactive ERA in MLB this season (4.09 SIERA).

Winds blowing out to left should help the Mets' powerful righties drive the ball, too.

St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers

A "bullpen game" or "emergency starter" isn't exactly what the Texas Rangers are prepared to endure.

Texas has the worst bullpen SIERA during the month of May (4.18), which only adds to the concerns of a totally unlisted starter at this point. It's Jack Leiter's turn in the rotation, but Leiter's 5.14 SIERA and 12.2% walk rate would be worth searching to replace.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are in a great position behind Matthew Liberatore. Liberatore's breakout campaign has seen him post a 2.73 ERA that's well-supported by xERA (2.96) and SIERA (3.48). He's allowed just 0.46 HR/9 in 59.1 innings. The Rangers struggle with lefties, per a .590 team OPS in the split that is second-worst in baseball. Strikeouts are an issue, too.

Road chalk isn't ideal, but Texas is 27-30 at home this year, and Liberatore is a massive advantage for St. Louis. The Rangers might be reconfiguring their rotation to steal a game in this series through the weekend.

Minnesota Twins at Seattle Mariners

Bryan Woo has been consistently excellent inside T-Mobile Park. This is a short price to back him as the Seattle Mariners open a three-gamer with the Minnesota Twins.

As a 3.26 SIERA and 24.1% strikeout rate suggest, Woo has been excellent in all venues, but he's permitted just two earned runs in 19.1 innings at MLB's friendliest park to pitchers. With the eighth-worst team OPS against righties this season (.695), the Twins are not an exceptionally tall task.

Woo will face Zebby Matthews, whose limited sample of 7.0 innings is pretty sporadic. Matthews' 40.0% K rate shows excellent stuff, but an 11.4% walk rate and 41.2% hard-hit rate allowed are ingredients to an early deficit. Despite their park, Seattle's team OPS against righties (.723) ranks 13th in baseball.

Minnesota's bullpen has shutdown potential, amassing the league's best SIERA this month (2.71). I'll still bet on another sensational Woo start and enough run support to put the M's out front after five.

Which bets stand out to you today?

