3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Padres at Cubs Game 3

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the San Diego Padres take on the Chicago Cubs?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Padres at Cubs Wild Card Game 3

Through the first two games of the Wild Card series between the Padres and Cubs, there's been a total of seven runs scored. There have been solid pitchers who have taken the mound in this series, but neither team is swinging a hot bat right now, which makes the under enticing in Game 3.

Currently, Yu Darvish and Jameson Taillon are the projected starters for Thursday's matchup. Darvish carries a 5.38 ERA, but his 3.94 SIERA and 3.64 xERA suggests that his ERA doesn't tell the full story of how he's performed this season.

Despite Taillon posting a 4.40 SIERA and 4.34 xFIP in the regular season, he finished the campaign strong, permitting two or fewer earned runs in each of his last seven outings. With winds blowing in at Wrigley Field and both teams struggling to generate runs in the first two meetings, I'm expecting a low-scoring affair in a win-or-go-home environment on Thursday.

Although I'm backing the under in Game 3, both teams will need to at least do something at the plate if they want to avoid elimination. Considering that Darvish is giving up a .376 wOBA, 1.43 WHIP, and 2.02 HR/9 to lefties (compared to a .287 wOBA, 0.94 WHIP, and 1.49 HR/9 to righties), Michael Busch has a solid chance to cross home plate out of the leadoff spot.

While some of Chicago's bats went cold at different times of the season, Busch led the Cubs in wOBA (.385), wRC+ (151), and ISO (.281) against right-handed hurlers. Over the last month, Busch was also Chicago's best bat versus right-handed pitching, tallying a .401 wOBA, 162 wRC+, and .377 ISO in that split during that span.

Given how dominant San Diego's bullpen can be, Busch's best chance of scoring a run is likely when Darvish is on the bump.

Unlike Darvish, Taillon is producing reverse splits on the mound, coughing up a .328 wOBA and 2.02 HR/9 to right-handed hitters (compared to a .265 wOBA and 1.34 HR/9 to left-handed hitters). While Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado are San Diego's best right-handed sluggers, Xander Bogaerts is positioned well in the lineup for RBI opportunities.

Bogaerts is expected to hit out of the No. 5 spot in the Padres' lineup in Game 3, and he's been heating up at the plate recently. The veteran shortstop has gotten at least one hit in 9 of his last 10 games, and he's logged at least one RBI in three of his last four -- including an RBI in Game 1 versus the Cubs.

Hitting ahead of Bogaerts for the Padres is Tatis (141 wRC+ vs. RHP), Luis Arraez (113 wRC+), Machado (121 wRC+), and Jackson Merrill (135 wRC+), so he could have an increased chance to have a runner on base -- or in scoring position -- whenever he steps up to the plate.

