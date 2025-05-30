3 Best French Open Bets and Predictions for Day 7 at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which third-round matches could have the most betting value on Saturday.

Joao Fonseca vs. Jack Draper

Jack Draper survived a tough encounter with Gael Monfils and a raucous pro-Monfils crowd, and he might have to contend with another rowdy atmosphere, as Joao Fonseca has drawn a strong Brazilian following through the first two rounds.

However, while this could develop into a longtime rivalry for years to come, the 23-year-old Draper figures to be too much for the 18-year-old Fonseca at present.

Fonseca has already flashed his tantalizing ceiling this season, blowing the doors off Andrey Rublev at the Australian Open -- who was ranked 9th back then -- and doing the same to world No. 28 Hubert Hurkacz in the first round here in Paris.

But as one might expect at his age, consistency has been the issue. Despite his potential, Fonseca entered Roland Garros with a 10-7 record, and he had lost four of his last five (including one Challengers loss) prior to this event.

True to form, we saw a drop in level from Fonseca in the last round versus Pierre-Hughes Herbert. Despite Herbert being a 34-year-old French wildcard barely ranked inside the top 150, Fonseca would need two tiebreaks and nearly three hours to earn a 7-6(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 victory.

Meanwhile, despite his young age, Draper has already achieved a top-five ranking and established himself as one of the sport's best. He has his eyes set on winning his first major title and has the fifth-shortest odds (+2900) to lift this tournament's trophy.

When these two met at Indian Wells earlier this year, Draper wasn't really tested in a 6-4, 6-0 win that lasted an hour and 15 minutes. Although that match was on hard courts, Draper ranks 8th in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings while Fonseca is 31st.

Massey Ratings is firmly behind a Draper victory, as well, giving him a 91% win probability. While I'm not sure this ends up being quite as routine as their first meeting, Draper should be able to come away with the victory and cover this modest spread.

Andrey Rublev vs. Arthur Fils

(Update: Arthur Fils has withdrawn from the French Open due to injury.)

France's Arthur Fils will have home-court advantage against Andrey Rublev, which should give him a nice boost against a player who's not exactly known for his calm on-court demeanor. But even if Rublev can maintain his composure, the 20-year-old Frenchman has a good chance to advance to his first French Open fourth round.

Fils had made deep runs at several big events this season, reaching the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo and advancing to the semis in Barcelona. On clay specifically, he produced a solid 8-4 record, and three of those four losses came against French Open contenders Carlos Alcaraz (twice) and Alexander Zverev.

On the other hand, Rublev had dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2020, coming in with a mediocre 15-12 record (6-5 on clay). The two players have split their head-to-head at one apiece, but when the two faced off in Monte Carlos this year -- a clay event -- Fils won 6-2, 6-3 in barely over an hour.

Tennis Abstract rates Fils as the better clay player (10th) over Rublev (19th), as well. With Fils potentially being in better form than Rublev while also having the crowd firmly behind him, he's an appealing player to back at plus money.

Madison Keys vs. Sofia Kenin

It's sometimes easy to forget that Sofia Kenin is a Grand Slam champion (2020 Australian Open), as she's struggled to come close to that success in the years that have followed. She hasn't advanced past the third round of a major since reaching the fourth round at the 2021 French Open. Kenin also came into the French Open in questionable form after dropping three of her last four matches.

In contrast to this, Madison Keys may have only just gotten over the hump to win her first major title at this year's Australian Open, but she's been knocking on the door for much of her career, and another deep run at a Grand Slam wouldn't be shocking. Keys has breezed through her first two matches, losing only seven games total so far.

The two Americans have faced each other four times, and Keys leads their head-to-head 3-1, winning the last three meetings -- all in straight sets. While it's been a few years since the two have played, Keys most recently defeated Kenin 7-6(2), 7-5 at the 2022 Australian Open.

Another straight-sets win should be on tap for Madison, and this isn't a bad number to back her to do so. Per Tennis Abstract, Keys is a top-10 player on clay, whereas Kenin is just outside the top 30. Massey Ratings projects an 85% win probability for Keys.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg parlay for any French Open tennis matches taking place on May 29th through June 1st! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.