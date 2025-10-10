3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for Oklahoma vs. Texas

The next installment of the Red River Rivalry will take place on Saturday, with the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners making their way to the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas to battle the Texas Longhorns. Along with the Longhorns being unranked and coming off a devastating loss to a 1-3 Florida Gators team, the biggest storyline ahead of this matchup is whether or not we see Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer draw the start despite undergoing hand surgery recently.

At the moment, Mateer is listed as probable, which could give the Sooners a massive boost in a pivotal SEC clash. Prior to Saturday's kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, let's dive into which bets and player props are standing out for the impending Oklahoma-Texas showdown.

Oklahoma at Texas Betting Picks

Currently, with Mateer expected to suit up, Saturday's matchup is a pick 'em between Oklahoma and Texas. Given the underwhelming play from Arch Manning under center and the Longhorns' woes on offense as a whole, it's tough to place any confidence in them securing a win against a surging Sooners team.

Rivalries can force us to toss out all common sense and metrics, but Oklahoma is just simply the much more balanced squad right now. The Sooners are 37th in offensive success rate (45.6%) and 1st in defensive success rate (23.2%), and if Mateer is anywhere close to playing at 75-80% of his ability, this offense is good enough to be competitive in any matchup.

On the other side of the field, the Longhorns are 21st in defensive success rate (35.9%), but their offense is just 77th in success rate (41.9%) and 98th in net expected points added per drive (-0.13). Following last year's embarrassing 34-3 defeat to Texas, Oklahoma will respond by winning and improving to 6-0 on the campaign.

Although Mateer suiting up does drastically change the outlook of this game, I'm expecting a low-scoring and physical matchup between Oklahoma and Texas. Aside from the Longhorns' inefficient offense, both teams feature stout defenses that are going to make moving the ball easier said than done.

On the season, Texas' defense is 20th in expected points added per pass allowed (-0.21), 6th in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.22), and 9th in early down expected points added per play (-0.20). Meanwhile, Oklahoma's defense is 1st in expected points per pass allowed (-0.51), 14th in expected points added per rush allowed (-0.16), and 4th in early down expected points added per play (-0.24).

While rivalry games can lead to peculiar things happening on the gridiron, the Sooners are 0-5 to the over this season, and the Longhorns are 2-3 to the over. Points are likely going to come at a premium in this year's Red River Rivalry, especially if Oklahoma is a bit more conservative on offense with Mateer returning from injury.

Whenever the Sooners advance the ball into the red zone, they've typically leaned on Mateer's legs. Mateer leads Oklahoma in rushing touchdowns (5) and four of his five scores have come within 10 yards of the end zone, but there could be value in taking running back Tory Blaylock to hit paydirt in Saturday's contest.

Besides there being a chance the Sooners avoid having Mateer take too many hits in his first game back from a hand injury, Blaylock is second on the team with three rushing touchdowns in 2025. Blaylock is also pacing Oklahoma's offense in rushing attempts (57) and rushing yards (257), and all three of his scores have also occurred in the red zone.

Even if it's a low-scoring affair, the Sooners are one of 16 teams in the nation that have scored on 100% of their red zone trips -- whether it be via touchdown or field goal. And with the Longhorns residing at 120th in third-down success rate (35.6%) and 110th in average third-down distance (7.66 yards) on the offensive side of the ball, Blaylock should get a couple of chances to cross the goal line.

