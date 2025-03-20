FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket After Opening Round

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

The Selection Committee has officially revealed the teams set to compete in the Division I men's basketball national tournament, which kicks off this weekend.

Eight teams played this week for one of the last four spots left in the First Round. Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games.

Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!

Men's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds

Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

