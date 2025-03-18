3 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Clemson vs. McNeese

We all love a good 12-versus-5 upset in the D1 men's college basketball tournament, and this one between the Clemson Tigers and McNeese Cowboys could be close -- but the Tigers have some edges.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Clemson vs. McNeese, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Clemson vs. McNeese

Chase Hunter (CLEM) - Total Points Chase Hunter Over @ Chase Hunter Under Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Hunter and the Clemson Tigers face a McNeese Cowboys team that struggles to defend the three-point arc.

Per BartTorvik, McNeese ranks 351st in the nation in three-point attempt rate allowed to opponents (46.6% of opposing field goal attempts are three-point attempts).

Hunter, a 6'3" senior, has had 6 three-point attempts in two straight games and has seen his minutes up at 37 in each of those last two contests.

He's racked up 23, 21, 4, and 18 points in his last four games.

In all games against teams outside the top-25 in BartTorvik's adjusted defensive efficiency, Hunter has averaged 16.3 points and has scored at least 16 points in 66.7% of them.

Christian Shumate (MCNS) - Total Points + Rebounds Christian Shumate Over @ Christian Shumate Under Mar 20 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Christian Shumate's points + rebounds (PR) prop is set at 15.5 for this opening-round game.

Shumate has recorded 16-plus PR in 14 of 31 D1 games, for an under rate of 54.8%.

Clemson is a top-20 adjusted defense (17th in the nation) and while they're not an elite rebounding team defensively (185th), they are a good offensive rebounding team (66th).

The 6'6" Shumate is already logging big minutes, and a drop in tempo and an uptick in defense from most of McNeese's games puts this one into under territory.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Jaeden Zackery +168 View more odds in Sportsbook

This one is last for a reason and may not fit your eye.

But as mentioned when talking about Chase Hunter, McNeese lets up a lot of threes. Hunter's three-point props seem to account for that quite a bit.

Where we can still find some value is with Jaeden Zackery to make 2+ threes.

Zackery has made at least 2 three-pointers in a third of his games this season (33.3%), which doesn't indicate value at +168.

However, in 18 matchups against teams outside the top 200 in three-point attempt rate allowed, Zackery is averaging 1.4 made threes with multiple threes made in 44.4% of those matchups.

Get one Bet Back Token to use on any wager on any college basketball games taking place from March 17th through March 23rd, 2025. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest men's college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.