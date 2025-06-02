3 Best Bets for the French Open Quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Day 10

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which quarterfinals matches could have the most betting value on Tuesday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Qinwen Zheng

While Aryna Sabalenka has dominated the head-to-head against Qinwen Zheng (6-1), that one loss just came ahead of the French Open in the Rome quarterfinals. Not only was that defeat in straight sets (6-4, 6-3), but it's the only time the two have met on clay.

Zheng seems to be peaking at just the right time in what's otherwise been an unremarkable 2025 campaign. After starting off slowly this clay season, she reached the Rome semifinals and narrowly lost to Coco Gauff 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-6(4).

Including the French Open, Zheng has now won eight of her last nine matches, and she's dropped just three sets total over that span. It's worth remembering she won a gold medal on clay at the Paris Olympics just last year, too, which included a straight-sets win over Iga Swiatek.

Tennis Abstract places Sabalenka first in its clay Elo ratings, but Qinwen ranks fourth behind just her, Iga, and Coco. Massey Ratings projects this match going to a third set, which would increase the likelihood of Zheng covering this spread.

I pegged Zheng as a dark horse to win the title, and based on her recent play, she ought to be able to give Sabalenka trouble on Tuesday.

Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek went through the first three rounds without much issue, but in her first match here against a seeded opponent, things didn't go nearly as smoothly. Facing world No. 11 Elena Rybakina in the fourth round, Iga would lose eight of the first nine games and looked on track to crash out of the tournament in stunning fashion.

However, Swiatek would find a way to claw back into the match, ultimately escaping with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. It's a reminder of how dangerous the four-time French Open champion is on clay.

But the disastrous start to that match is also a reminder that she's been far less dominant this season, and while Rybakina wasn't able to finish the deal, another quality opponent might be able to do so.

Elina Svitolina -- another dark horse contender alongside Zheng -- is fresh off her own three-setter, coming back from a set down to defeat Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-1. Paolini was a finalist at last year's French Open and was coming off a title in Rome, so taking her out was no small feat for Svitolina.

Per Tennis Abstract, Swiatek ranks second on clay while Svitolina is eighth. For context, Rybakina is seventh in these rankings and is only a handful of points ahead of Svitolina.

Iga leads their head-to-head 3-1, but Svitolina has covered this spread in two of the last three, defeating Swiatek across three sets at 2023 Wimbledon and most recently losing by four games at 2025 Miami. While Massey Ratings still strongly favors a Swiatek win, it also projects three sets as the most likely outcome.

Even if Svitolina can't quite get over the hump, she should be able to at least keep things close against what might be a more vulnerable Swiatek.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Francis Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been dialed in at this event, winning all four of his matches in straight sets, but this will be easily his toughest test yet against Lorenzo Musetti. Musetti ranks 4th in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings while Tiafoe is just 38th.

Still, a focused, in-form Tiafoe is always dangerous, and while I'm not sure he can pull off the upset, he should be able to push Musetti enough to steal a set, which would almost certainly extend this beyond 35 total match games. That's how things have played out for Musetti over the past two rounds, too, as his most recent matches have both gone four sets, resulting in 37 and 38 games.

The head-to-head between these two also point to a competitive match. Tiafoe leads 3-2, and two of their past three matches have gone to a deciding set, one of which was on clay (2023 Rome).

Massey Ratings' matchup tool projects four sets as the most likely outcome. If this match has multiple tiebreaks, it could conceivably go over this number in straight sets, too, giving some added wiggle room.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

