Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-32) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-31)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and ARID

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: ATL: (-174) | ARI: (+146)

ATL: (-174) | ARI: (+146) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | ARI: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 3-3, 3.06 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.78 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Chris Sale (3-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (5-2). Sale and his team have a record of 4-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Kelly starts, the Diamondbacks are 4-7-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in five of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (60.2%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -174 favorite at home.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Braves are +122 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -146.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Braves-Diamondbacks game on June 4 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 23, or 53.5%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 58 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 26-32-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've finished 9-12 in those games.

Arizona has played as a moneyline underdog of +146 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 59 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-28-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 45.8% of their games this season, going 27-32-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 54 hits and an OBP of .420 this season. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .464.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 51st in slugging.

Matt Olson has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average ranks 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Olson has picked up a hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .195 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .235 with a .348 slugging percentage and 23 RBI this year.

Albies has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Riley heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up 64 hits, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .262 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 74th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo's .374 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .424.

He is 44th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Naylor has put up a slugging percentage of .456, a team-high for the Diamondbacks.

Eugenio Suarez has 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 19 walks while batting .231.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/27/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2025: 8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 ATL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/25/2025: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2024: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/10/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/8/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/7/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/6/2024: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

