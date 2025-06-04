Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Wednesday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (37-22) vs. Cleveland Guardians (32-27)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and CLEG

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-184) | CLE: (+154)

NYY: (-184) | CLE: (+154) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | CLE: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | CLE: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.95 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-6, 4.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-2) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (2-6) will get the nod for the Guardians. Schmidt and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Schmidt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. The Guardians have a 4-7-0 ATS record in Ortiz's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Guardians have a 2-4 record in Ortiz's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.5%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +154 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Guardians. The Yankees are +106 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -128.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Guardians on June 4, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (66.7%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 25 of 58 chances this season.

The Yankees are 27-31-0 against the spread in their 58 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians are 17-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.6% of those games).

Cleveland has played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer without earning a win.

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-28-2).

The Guardians have covered 49.1% of their games this season, going 28-29-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 86 hits and an OBP of .485 to go with a slugging percentage of .757. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .387 batting average, as well.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .327 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks, while slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .382.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him sixth, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Cody Bellinger has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.329/.439.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 51 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Volpe has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has totaled 71 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .553 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .330.

He is fifth in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ramirez heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .308. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average ranks 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Carlos Santana has six doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .262.

Kyle Manzardo is batting .210 with six doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/19/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/18/2024: 8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/17/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/15/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!