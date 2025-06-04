Cardinals vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Cardinals facing the Kansas City Royals.

Cardinals vs Royals Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (33-27) vs. Kansas City Royals (32-29)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSKC

Cardinals vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-126) | KC: (+108)

STL: (-126) | KC: (+108) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-200)

STL: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-2, 3.90 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-1, 1.05 ERA

The probable pitchers are Miles Mikolas (4-2) for the Cardinals and Noah Cameron (2-1) for the Royals. When Mikolas starts, his team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season. Mikolas' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals are 3-1-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals are 2-1 in Cameron's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cardinals vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (62.8%)

Cardinals vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -126 favorite at home.

Cardinals vs Royals Spread

The Cardinals are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Cardinals are +162 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -200.

Cardinals vs Royals Over/Under

The Cardinals-Royals game on June 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 8-4 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 32 of their 60 opportunities.

The Cardinals are 33-27-0 against the spread in their 60 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have a 19-18 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Kansas City has an 11-11 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Royals have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-38-1).

The Royals have covered 54.1% of their games this season, going 33-28-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 71 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .462. He's batting .321.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Lars Nootbaar has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 99th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 47th, and his slugging percentage 98th.

Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Nolan Arenado has collected 48 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .370 this season.

Masyn Winn is batting .281 with a .356 OBP and 20 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Winn brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with four doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .494 and has 68 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .287 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 25th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia's .374 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .313 while slugging .467.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .258.

Jonathan India has 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks while batting .244.

Cardinals vs Royals Head to Head

6/3/2025: 10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-7 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/18/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/17/2025: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2025: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/10/2024: 8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/9/2024: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-5 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/10/2024: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/11/2023: 12-8 KC (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

