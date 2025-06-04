Rays vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Texas Rangers.

Rays vs Rangers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (31-29) vs. Texas Rangers (29-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and RSN

Rays vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-142) | TEX: (+120)

TB: (-142) | TEX: (+120) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176)

TB: -1.5 (+146) | TEX: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rays vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays) - 4-3, 4.92 ERA vs Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 1-3, 8.10 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shane Baz (4-3) for the Rays and Kumar Rocker (1-3) for the Rangers. Baz and his team are 7-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rangers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Rocker's starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in three of Rocker's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Rays vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.1%)

Rays vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -142 favorite at home.

Rays vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Rays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +146 to cover the spread, and the Rays are -176.

Rays vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Rays-Rangers on June 4, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 7-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 22 of 59 chances this season.

In 59 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 31-28-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won nine of the 30 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (30%).

Texas has gone 1-11 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (8.3%).

The Rangers have played in 61 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-41-1).

The Rangers have put together a 32-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 57 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .263 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .294 and a slugging percentage of .516.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 71st in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .289.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 110th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda leads the Rays with an OPS of .916. He has a slash line of .324/.408/.508 this season.

Aranda enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Brandon Lowe has been key for Tampa Bay with 51 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .427.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 44 hits. He's batting .232 and slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 127th, his on-base percentage is 109th, and he is 61st in slugging.

Josh Smith's .338 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .406.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Josh Jung has put up a slugging percentage of .427, a team-best for the Rangers.

Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while hitting .211.

Rays vs Rangers Head to Head

6/3/2025: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/6/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/4/2025: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/7/2024: 13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/6/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/5/2024: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2024: 4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2024: 5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/1/2024: 9-3 TEX (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

