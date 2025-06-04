Cubs vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Washington Nationals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Cubs vs Nationals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (38-22) vs. Washington Nationals (28-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Cubs vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

CHC: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

CHC: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Cubs vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-2, 3.08 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.16 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (5-2, 3.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to MacKenzie Gore (2-5, 3.16 ERA). When Boyd starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. Boyd's team has a record of 6-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Gore starts, the Nationals have gone 5-7-0 against the spread. The Nationals have a 3-2 record in Gore's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51%)

Cubs vs Nationals Moneyline

The Cubs vs Nationals moneyline has Chicago as a -136 favorite, while Washington is a +116 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Nationals Spread

The Cubs are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -140 to cover.

Cubs vs Nationals Over/Under

The Cubs-Nationals game on June 4 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (73.7%) in those games.

This year Chicago has won 19 of 27 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 35 of their 58 opportunities.

The Cubs are 31-27-0 against the spread in their 58 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 25-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.2% of those games).

Washington is 18-19 (winning 48.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times this season for a 30-27-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have covered 55.2% of their games this season, going 32-26-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .284 with 40 walks and 44 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .524.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double and four walks.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 66 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .562, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .281 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 35th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .265 with a .552 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .377, fueled by 16 extra-base hits.

Hoerner has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .383, a slugging percentage of .568, and has 65 hits, all club-highs for the Nationals (while batting .286).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he is 53rd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .258 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .226 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Cubs vs Nationals Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/1/2024: 14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

14-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/30/2024: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/19/2023: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/18/2023: 17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

17-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/17/2023: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!