Blue Jays vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 4

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Philadelphia Phillies is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (31-29) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-23)

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-PH

Blue Jays vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | PHI: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | PHI: (-102) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160)

TOR: +1.5 (-194) | PHI: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 3.86 ERA vs Mick Abel (Phillies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (2-2, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Mick Abel. When Berrios starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Berrios' team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. Abel's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.1%)

Blue Jays vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Blue Jays, Philadelphia is the underdog at -102, and Toronto is -116 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Phillies are +160 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Phillies game on June 4, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Toronto has won 13 of 21 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 59 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 36-23-0 in 59 games with a line this season.

The Phillies have gone 4-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Philadelphia has gone 4-3 (57.1%).

The Phillies have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-30-2 record against the over/under.

The Phillies have a 30-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 62 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .432.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .748, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season. He's batting .276.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (45) this season, and 21 of those have gone for extra bases.

Ernie Clement has three home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has an on-base percentage of .391 and has 57 hits, both team-best numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .260 and slugging .571.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is sixth in slugging.

Trea Turner's .452 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .305 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks while batting .268.

Bryson Stott is hitting .254 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Phillies Head to Head

6/3/2025: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/4/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-9 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2024: 10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2023: 9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-4 PHI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2022: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

