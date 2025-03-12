3 Best Bets and Player Props for the SEC Tournament on Wednesday 3/12/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

South Carolina vs. Arkansas

South Carolina and Arkansas met on March 1st, leading to a 19-point win for the Gamecocks. The Razorbacks have some cushion for an NCAA Tournament berth as they are listed as one of Joe Lunardi's last four byes in Bracketology. With a win on Wednesday, the Razorbacks' March Madness spot should be locked up. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks need to win the SEC Tournament to earn a tournament spot.

According to Bart Torvik's game projections, it has Arkansas winning by three points. SC had its way in the previous matchup, putting me in line with the projections.

South Carolina loves to live in the paint, sitting in the 82nd percentile of dunk shot distribution and the 64th percentile of close twos shot distribution. This offense is led by forward Collin Murray-Boyles (16.7 PPG), who takes 68.0% of his shots at the rim. While Arkansas ranks 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency, it is in the 1st percentile of dunk shot distribution and 45th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed.

In the previous matchup, the Gamecocks shot 47.2% from the field. While we shouldn't expect the Razorbacks offense to struggle as much (28.8% shooting in last matchup), SC still has the ideal defense to slow this attack. South Carolina is in the 84th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. And if Arkansas wants to shoot threes, the Gamecocks will probably be happy as the Razorbacks shoot 33.4% from three-point land (44th percentile). Murray-Boyles also touts a team-best 2.81 Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating (DBPR), helping SC guard the paint -- per EvanMiya.

Sticking with Murray-Boyles' exceptional play on both ends, he dominated the Razorbacks in the previous meeting by erupting for a career-high 35 points. His point prop holds value as he's put up video game-like numbers of late, boasting 23.0 PPG over his last five.

In conference play, Arkansas gives up 18.9 points per 40 minutes against forwards (fifth-most in SEC). That plays right into Murray-Boyles' hands. Plus, we already mentioned some of the Razorbacks' struggles to defend the rim, and Murray-Boyles is usually scoring in the paint. Look for the Gamecocks' star forward to turn in another big performance, helping engineer another cover.

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

As 3.5-point underdogs, Oklahoma could be putting Georgia on upset alert. The Sooners' offense has been red-hot, averaging 86.2 PPG over the last five games. However, both teams are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in the past five, making the spread a difficult bet. Instead, let's lean on this rolling OU offense.

Oklahoma Total Points Over Mar 13 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Scoring has been the Sooners' strength for most of the season, ranked 32nd in offensive efficiency compared to 78th on defense. Additionally, Oklahoma is recording 78.6 PPG (86th percentile) paired with a 54.8% effective field goal percentage (89th percentile).

Georgia's strength has been defending, though, sitting 22nd in efficiency. However, shot distributions give us an angle to back the over for the Sooners' scoring total.

Starting with the three-point line, OU takes 23.3 three-point shots per game (61st percentile) and makes 8.5 three-pointers per contest (78th percentile). The Sooners even tout high efficiency by knocking down 36.6% of their three-point attempts (87th percentile). Meanwhile, Georgia gives up 24.1 three-point shots per contest (26th percentile) and a 40.4% shot distribution from beyond the arc (32nd percentile).

The Bulldogs even have trouble around the rim by surrendering a 40.4% close twos shot distribution (49th percentile). Oklahoma can make a living around the rim, too, sporting a 42.0% close twos shot distribution (78th percentile).

Despite sitting in the 61st percentile for the slowest paces in college basketball, the Dawgs still giving up 59.5 field goal attempts per game (30th percentile). I'm not worried about this game playing too slowly, and considering the clear advantages in shot distribution, this Sooner offense shouldn't miss a beat.

