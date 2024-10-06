3 Best Bets and Player Props for Packers at Rams, Week 5

Sunday afternoon's contest between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams features a couple of quarterbacks willing to sling it.

Although Jordan Love and Matthew Stafford are both missing key weapons, we should be in for a fun duel on national TV. Plus, those absent players could open up value in the prop markets for their remaining teammates.

Which bets stand out across this one in FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds? Let's dig in and check it out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Packers at Rams Betting Picks

The Packers are a super fun team now that Love is back in the saddle, and they deserve to be favored. I just don't think the Rams should be caching a full field goal at home.

I've got the Packers favored by 0.7 points here. The Rams struggled in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but Stafford still moved the ball efficiently the week before even without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. I don't want to put an outsized amount of weight on one game against a tough defense in elevated winds.

I do show value in the Rams' moneyline at +138, so it's fair if you'd rather go that route. I just like the added wiggle room of getting a push on a three-point loss.

Despite my interest in the Rams, I do think the Packers will be able to move the ball here. That's true through the air, but the Rams have also struggled to stop the rush, ranking 29th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted rush defense rankings.

That's a reprieve for Josh Jacobs, who has faced a top-10 unit by those metrics in three straight games. In his lone plus matchup, he finished with 104 yards from scrimmage on 16 carries and 3 targets.

The passing-game work is why I want to go with the combo market rather than just straight rushing. Although he's legally barred from scoring a receiving touchdown, Jacobs has three and six targets in his two games with Love. That workload in a plus matchup should be enough to get Jacobs over this mark.

I'm not sure what Jordan Whittington's yardage upside will be, given how many bunny targets he's getting. But he'll be on the field a bunch for a team where I've got decently high scoring expectations, so this isn't a bad price for his touchdown prop.

Whittington ran a route on every Stafford drop back last week, according to Next-Gen Stats. He earned eight targets in that time, enough to lead the team, though it came with a 7.1-yard aDOT.

One of those targets for Whittington was an empty end-zone look, so they're willing to go his way close to the goal line. Overall, it's just hard to ignore a player with his snap rate in a game with a total this high.

