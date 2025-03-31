3 Best Bets and Player Props for Monday's Women's College Basketball Tournament Games

We get our last two Round of 8 games on the women's side tonight. TCU will take on Texas at 7:00 pm ET while UConn faces USC at 9:00 pm ET. How should we expect these matchups to play out?

TCU vs. Texas

TCU looks like a team on a mission after dismantling Notre Dame 71-62 on Saturday, and even if they ultimately come up short against Texas, it's hard to see them going down without a fight.

While the Longhorns are inside the top 10 in both adjusted offense (8th) and adjusted defense (5th), per Bart Torvik, the Horned Frogs can't be underestimated due to ranking 2nd offensively.

Although TCU's adjusted defense doesn't hang with the elite programs at 29th, this is by no means an easy team to score on. Their biggest weakness is a lack of forced turnovers (313st in defensive turnover rate), but they make up for that by ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage, most notably sitting 7th in two-point percentage -- due in no small part to 6'7" Sedona Prince (3.1 blocks per game) guarding the paint.

It just so happens Texas is only 362nd in three-point rate, too, so they'll have a hard time falling back on shooting triples if they struggle to score around the rim.

Both teams have lost just three times apiece this season, and while the Longhorns boast a 15-3 record in Quad 1 games, TCU has gone 9-3 in such matchups and last lost on February 5th. However, it's worth noting that two of Texas' three losses have come against South Carolina and the other was an OT defeat to Notre Dame, so only the very best opponents have been able to beat them.

With that in mind, it might be a bridge too far for the Horned Frogs to pull off the upset, but we should feel confident in their ability to keep this one close. Bart Torvik projects TCU to lose by five points on Monday.

UConn vs. USC

We've been deprived of what was supposed to be a highly anticipated Paige Bueckers vs. JuJu Watkins showdown due to the latter's season-ending injury. With USC's star player out, they could have a hard time keeping pace with a UConn team that's looked inevitable in this tournament.

The Huskies rank first in both adjusted offense and defense, and Bueckers has saved her best for last after scoring a career-high 34 points in the second round and then topping that with 40 in the Round of 16. UConn has won its tournament games by 69, 34, and 23 points, and that last one came against Oklahoma -- 10th overall on Bart Torvik -- so they're even crushing strong competition.

Watkins averaged 23.9 points per game with a 31.1% usage rate for USC, and there's simply no replacing her despite the team still managing to get this far. In the Round of 16 against Kansas State, the Trojans scored just 67 points without JuJu (they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season) while shooting 38.5% from the field.

UConn rates out as perhaps the best team in the country, and they have the future No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick peaking right when their opponent is down their best player. Connecticut should cruise to another easy win.

Although we've seen Bueckers' points prop line creep up in this tournament, this still looks like a number we can feel she'll clear fairly comfortably.

As noted already, Bueckers has produced career highs in back-to-back games, and in addition to that, she's scored 23-plus in four of her last five with the lone miss being the 69-point blowout where she played only 22 minutes.

Paige logged 35 minutes in the last game -- one in which they won by 23 points -- so we should see her get plenty of run even if UConn gets out to a sizable lead. Plus, the Trojans may be down Watkins, but it's not like we're expecting them to lose by nearly 70.

When Bueckers plays at least 29 minutes -- roughly her season average -- she's scored 23+ points in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season. She's averaged 26.6 points per 40 minutes, too, showing her upside when those minutes go up.

When these teams met earlier this season, Bueckers scored 22 points in a two-point loss. With Watkins now out of the picture, we should like her chances of improving on that result tonight.

