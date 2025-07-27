FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 7/27/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Zack Wheeler ($10,700)

Even with a matchup against the New York Yankees on deck, Zack Wheeler stands out as the best pitching option across Sunday's contests. Besides the Yankees being a less intimidating lineup sans Aaron Judge, Wheeler possesses the second-best SIERA (2.58), second-best xFIP (2.56), second-best WHIP (0.88), and second-highest strikeout rate (33.4%) among qualified starters, while his 44.4 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game leads the entire slate.

Brandon Woodruff ($10,200)

Brandon Woodruff has been absolutely dominant since returning from injury for the Milwaukee Brewers, earning a stellar 1.72 SIERA, 1.92 xFIP, 39.0% strikeout rate, and 13.1% swinging strike rate in his first three starts. While the Miami Marlins have the seventh-lowest strikeout rate (20.2%) over the last 30 days, Woodruff tallied 49 FDPs against Miami in his first start of the campaign, and his impressive metrics are tough to ignore.

Zac Gallen ($8,300)

There is some risk playing Zac Gallen on Sunday due to his name being mentioned in trade rumors, but if he gets five-plus innings of work, he's scored 55-plus FDPs in two of his last four outings. Since teams returned from the All-Star break on July 18, the Pittsburgh Pirates have the 3rd-worst wOBA (.275), 3rd-worst wRC+ (72), 4th-worst ISO (.113), and 12th-highest strikeout rate (23.3%) in baseball during that span.

Max Scherzer ($8,200)

The Detroit Tigers were one of the best teams in baseball entering the All-Star break, but they've mightily struggled since returning from the All-Star break, logging the worst wOBA (.230), worst wRC+ (43), worst ISO (.090), and third-highest strikeout rate (27.4%) in the league in that sample. Although Max Scherzer can have issues getting left-handed hitters out, his 3.98 SIERA, 4.24 xFIP, and 4.35 xERA indicates that better days are on the horizon for the experienced right-handed hurler.

Stacks to Target

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jordan Westburg ($3,200), Gunnar Henderson ($3,300), Ramon Laureano ($3,300), and Tyler O'Neill ($3,000)

Along with having some interest in some mini-stacks for the Colorado Rockies against a meh pitcher (Tomoyuki Sugano), it's hard not to go back to the Baltimore Orioles after they produced 18 runs versus the Rockies on Saturday. Austin Gomber is in the 13th percentile in xERA (5.03), 19th percentile in xBA (.273), 1st percentile in strikeout rate (12.7%), and 3rd percentile in barrel rate (13.0%), so I'm also fine using some of the back-half-of-the-lineup guys like Coby Mayo ($2,400) and Alex Jackson ($2,300) to be a bit contrarian and save salary.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Players to Target: Shohei Ohtani ($4,600), Will Smith ($3,400), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,400), and Andy Pages ($3,000)

Sunday's showdown between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers seems like another game that is ripe for runs, but this is a perfect spot for the Dodgers to notch a decent number of runs versus Walker Buehler, who resides in the 11th percentile in xERA (5.10), 14th percentile in xBA (.279), and 35th percentile in barrel rate (9.3%). While Shohei Ohtani (177 wRC+ vs. RHP) is always viable on any slate, Buehler is recording reverse splits in the power department, permitting a 2.56 HR/9 to righties (compared to a 1.17 HR/9 to lefties).

Chicago Cubs

Players to Target: Michael Busch ($3,300), Kyle Tucker ($3,800), Pete Crow-Armstrong ($4,000), and Matt Shaw ($2,500)

The Chicago Cubs were a bit disappointing on Saturday in a favorable spot against Aaron Civale, but I'm willing to go right back to them on Sunday, as the Chicago White Sox are expected to have Grant Taylor open the game before handing the ball to Sean Burke. Although Seiya Suzuki (125 wRC+ vs. RHP) is also worth deploying in same-handed matchups if you have the salary, Matt Shaw provides much-needed salary relief, and he's tallied 18-plus FDPs in five of his last seven outings.

Minnesota Twins

Players to Target: Trevor Larnach ($3,000), Willi Castro ($2,900), Kody Clemens ($2,400), and Matt Wallner ($2,800)

The Minnesota Twins were another team that fell short of expectations on Saturday, and similar to the Cubs, the Twins are in a fantastic bounce-back spot on Sunday against Jake Irvin (4.75 SIERA and 4.71 xFIP). With Irving giving up a .359 wOBA, 1.82 HR/9, and 44.3% flyball rate to left-handed hitters (compared to a .304 wOBA, 1.46 HR/9, and 33.9% flyball rate to right-handed hitters), I want to load up on lefties like Trevor Larnach (115 wRC+ vs. RHP), Willi Castro (111 wRC+), Kody Clemens (132 wRC+), and Matt Wallner (102 wRC+) in this matchup.

