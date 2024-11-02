3 Best Bets and Player Props for Cowboys at Falcons, Week 9

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cowboys at Falcons Betting Picks

Earlier in the week, when you could get the Falcons -2.5 at -115, I showed value in the side. Now that it's -115 to lay a full field goal, I much prefer the under on the total if trying to bet a traditional market.

This is a fast-paced game indoors, and neither defense is a shut-down unit. Thus, I understand why the total is where it's at.

Even accounting for these things, my model has this total at 47.6. That's in part because neither offense has lit it up in a small sample. The Falcons are 11th in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offensive rankings while the Cowboys are 25th. The Cowboys will improve as the season goes, but even baking in a prior, I can't get to a total this high.

There is risk of a shootout here due to the respective defenses. Still, with 51 being a key number, getting a win there is to our benefit.

It's important to tread lightly if you're betting touchdown props in a game where you like the under because the under implies there will be fewer points than the sportsbook is projecting.

Even with that in mind, Drake London looks like a value.

Through eight games, London has 44.4% of the Falcons' red-zone targets. He has gotten multiple looks in half of those games, and he has hit paydirt five times. Based on the red-zone role, even when London does regress, he should still score at a decent clip.

London's role is accounted for in this number as he's far from a longshot, but there's still juice to squeeze here.

Jalen Tolbert hasn't quite provided the Cowboys with the production they need behind CeeDee Lamb. Still, he has gone over this prop at a regular clip.

For the season, Tolbert has exceeded 40.5 receiving yards in 5 of 7 games, including all 3 since Brandin Cooks hit injured reserve. This is primarily due to deep volume as Tolbert has 25.0% of the team's targets more than 15 yards downfield without Cooks.

This does put Tolbert in play for alternate markets. He's +430 to hit 80 receiving yards, something he has done twice thus far. I just prefer to ride with the more conservative market, given I'm not expecting an offensive explosion in this one.

