3 Best 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Bets: Is Mykel Williams Undervalued?

The NFL is slowly gearing up for the 2025 regular season as OTAs begin end of May, and the NFL regular season schedule has already been unveiled. With that said, various NFL award odds could shift as roles become more clear in offseason camps.

The Defensive Rookie of the Year race usually draws interest. Defensive end often generates the most buzz for the award. In fact, a defensive linemen or edge rusher has won the award in five of the past six seasons. The sole exception was cornerback Sauce Gardner in 2022. While the 2025 season should have some serious contenders in the secondary, a loaded 2025 defensive line class is demanding most of the attention for this market.

Who are the best bets to win 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year?

2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds

Abdul Carter of the New York Giants is the clear favorite with +250 odds, and it comes with sound reasoning as he was viewed as the top defensive end -- or even the top overall player by some -- and was selected third overall. Another edge rusher selected in the top 15 is among the favorites as Jalon Walker holds the second-shortest odds (+700).

As mentioned, this is a list dominated by defensive linemen as seven of the nine shortest lines are held by the position. The two exceptions are cornerback Travis Hunter (+1000) and linebacker Jihaad Campbell (+1500).

With that said, which names stand out among the bunch?

Best DROY Bets for 2025

While Carter being listed as the favorite makes sense, one could argue Mykel Williams landed in a more favorable spot with the San Francisco 49ers. Carter should get his share of one-on-one matchups as the Giants have a formidable defensive line led by Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, the Giants' line could be so good that it takes away from some of Carter's potential stats.

Plus, Williams is playing with a better opposite edge rusher in Nick Bosa. The 49ers also have Fred Warner, who demands attention as a blitzer. Outside of Bosa, Williams may not have much competition for sacks, though.

While Williams never logged more than 5.0 sacks in a season during his collegiate career, Georgia never really deployed him in a consistent edge rushing spot. He also dealt with an ankle injury for most of the 2024 season. Williams is on track to take the starting end spot opposite of Bosa, and his scouting report highlights his length, quickness, and explosiveness.

All of the upside is there, and he gets to learn from one of the league's best technicians in Bosa. This felt like one of the best fits of the entire 2025 NFL Draft, and I believe that should translate to immediate success. Reaching double-digit sacks in Year 1 is in the cards for Williams.

Somehow, someway, the Philadelphia Eagles always seem to land a first-round talent who has fallen further than expected. In 2023, the Eagles benefitted from Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith slipping, and both have paid off big time. Jihaad Campbell could be the next in line to prove his doubters wrong.

Campbell was viewed as the top off-ball linebacker of the class. NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board has Campbell ranked 21st. Philadelphia was very fortunate to select him 31st overall.

His sideline-to-sideline speed makes Campbell exceptional in pursuit, and he is solid at defending running backs in coverage. Both of these traits could mean high upside as a traditional linebacker, but Campbell also has pass-rushing potential thanks to his elite quickness. This sounds like a recipe for gaudy stats at the next level.

He ended up in an excellent spot, too. The Eagles are loaded on defense with a stacked front seven. Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean already potentially free up Campbell to get after the QB, and the other stars in Philly's pass rush could open up some easy sacks for the rookie, too. Similar to Williams, this feels like a fit where Campbell is bound to produce.

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams formed one of the best safety duos in football. However, Williams' production fell off a cliff in 2024, finishing with a 42.9 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He even lost his starting job during the season and did not play past Week 12, causing the Baltimore Ravens to release the former prized free agent.

This immediately opened a pressing need at free safety. Baltimore didn't waste any time, landing the draft's top safety in Malaki Starks. If you're looking for some longer odds, this could be the pick.

Starks' chances of immediately shining are eerily similar to Hamilton's 2022 rookie season (87.6 PFF grade). Hamilton got to play with Williams -- who was still one of the league's better safeties in 2022 -- and now Starks will have the opportunity to pair up with Hamilton. Through his first three seasons, Hamilton has posted PFF grades better than 86.0 in each campaign. The veteran safety will demand plenty of attention, potentially allowing Starks to make a load of plays.

He's been praised for his versatility thanks to excellent athleticism and size. Starks can play up in the box against the run and excels in coverage. Inserted into a solid defense with notable pieces in the secondary, Starks could immediately turn heads by flying around and making eye-popping plays.

