2026 Oaklawn Handicap Betting Odds and Contenders Preview

Key Takeaways

The small field in the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap at Hot Springs, Arkansas, suggests race shape will matter more than traffic, with limited early speed likely putting added emphasis on tactical positioning rather than deep closing ability.

Sovereignty enters as the class standout off his championship three-year-old season, but his lack of recent racing and first test against older horses introduces a historical hurdle that favorites in this race do not always overcome.

Proven older runners like White Abarrio hold an experience edge, especially with a recent start already under their belt, a pattern that has matched the profile of many recent winners at Oaklawn Park.

Consistent improving types such as Publisher can offer value underneath in exotic wagers, particularly when they bring strong local form and the ability to stay close to moderate early fractions.

Three of the top older horses in the country clash Saturday, April 18, at Oaklawn for the Grade 2, $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap! The 1 ⅛-mile dirt race features the return of 2025 Horse of the Year Sovereignty, who has not raced since the Travers (G1) last summer at Saratoga. Since he spiked a fever during Breeders’ Cup week last year, he has yet to face older horses, so this will be a new challenge for the Bill Mott trainee.

Though the race drew a field of just six, the path won’t be easy. Sovereignty will face his old rival, Journalism, who ran second behind him in both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes last year. Journalism has faced older horses twice already, a significant experience. And, they’ll both be staring down one of the best-proven older horses in training: White Abarrio. White Abarrio is a Breeders’ Cup Classic winner and a Pegasus World Cup (G1) winner, and in his last start, he fell just 1 ¾ lengths short of winning a second Pegasus.

The current version of the Oaklawn Handicap dates back to 1950. The first time a Triple Crown race winner came back to win an edition of it was in 1976, when 1975 Preakness winner Master Derby got his picture taken. In 1984, Wild Again won the Oaklawn Handicap in a season that ended with him winning the first-ever Breeders’ Cup Classic. The biggest star to win the Oaklawn Handicap was Cigar – the 1995 edition was the sixth in his historic 16-race win streak. More recent superstars to win this race include Medaglia d’Oro, Lawyer Ron, Will Take Charge, and City of Light.

Oaklawn Handicap 2026 Information

Race Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Track : Oaklawn

: Oaklawn Post Time : 6:20 p.m. Central Standard Time

: 6:20 p.m. Central Standard Time Distance : 1 1/8 miles

: 1 1/8 miles Age/Sex : three-year-olds

: three-year-olds Where to Watch : FanDuel TV

: FanDuel TV Where to Bet: FanDuel Racing

Oaklawn Handicap Odds

This is the field for the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap, including post positions, trainers, jockeys, and morning-line odds for each horse.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 White Abarrio Saffie Joseph, Jr. Irad Ortiz, Jr. 7-2 2 Liberal Arts Heather Irion Reynier Arrieta 15-1 3 Sovereignty Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 4-5 4 Duke of Duval Steve Asmussen Keith Asmussen 20-1 5 Journalism Michael McCarthy Jose Ortiz 5-2 6 Publisher Steve Asmussen Erik Asmussen 15-1

Oaklawn Handicap Prep Results

All six starters in the Oaklawn Handicap come out of stakes races, with three coming out of Grade 1 company. The only horse coming out of a Grade 1 win is Sovereignty, who won the Travers in his most recent start back in August. White Abarrio makes his first start since a runner-up finish in the Pegasus World Cup in January. Journalism makes his first start since finishing fourth behind Forever Young in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last fall.

One other runner comes out of a graded-stakes race. Duke of Duval last raced March 21, when he was fifth in the Essex (G3) – six lengths behind winner Skippylongstocking, but only three-quarters of a length out of second place.

The other two runners come out of restricted stakes wins. Liberal Arts makes his first start since winning the Knicks Go on the Kentucky Derby undercard in 2024. Publisher, who rides a three-race win streak into the Oaklawn Handicap, won the American Pharoah Stakes over the local course on March 28.

Oaklawn Handicap Contenders

These are the contenders in the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap, organized by post position:

White Abarrio: Though he hasn’t won since the Ghostzapper (G3) last year, he has held his own against quality handicap company ever since, and looked like a winner in the Pegasus last out until getting overhauled by his stablemate Skippylongstocking. Oaklawn is a question – it’s one of the few major tracks he has yet to visit during his long career. But, if he taps back into the more forward trip Irad Ortiz gave him in the Ghostzapper last year, he has some interest – after all, there’s very little early gas in this race, so it would behoove anyone who can to try to take initiative. On the other hand, the forecast is rainy, so if that holds, he has limited experience (and no wins) on a wet track. Liberal Arts: He ran his career best last out in the Knicks Go – that came over a wet track, and he has typically done his best over a wet track. It is likely (as of midweek) that Saturday will be wet at Oaklawn, so at least that plays in his favor. However, that last-out win came almost a year ago against restricted-stakes company. Now he faces the deepest field he has ever seen, and has to do so for new connections who not only have very limited big-race experience but are also ice-cold during this Oaklawn meet. Sovereignty: If he picks up where he left off, he is the horse to beat. After all, he kept running fast race after fast race through the spring and summer of last year. He won the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont over rain-affected going last year. And, he proved in both the Belmont and the Jim Dandy (G2) last year that he can stalk forward if the pace is sluggish. The big questions are the lack of experience against older horses and the fact that Oaklawn Handicap winners don’t tend to win this race in their seasonal debut. But, on the other hand, most Oaklawn Handicap contenders don’t have the resume of Sovereignty. Duke of Duval: This lightly-raced five-year-old won a second-level allowance over the local course in December, but hasn’t quite been up to par against stakes company in two starts since. His more recent stakes try came over the same course and distance as the Oaklawn Handicap, in the Essex, and though he wasn’t far beaten for second, he was no match for Skippylongstocking, and now he’s facing the kinds of horses who would give Skippy a race – at the very least. He’ll need to run his best race by far to be a contender here, and that seems too much to ask. Journalism: He may not quite be a 1 ¼-mile horse, at least not against the best of the best, but the good news for him is that this is a 1 ⅛-mile race. He is undefeated in two tries at this distance, and it’s fitting that his Triple Crown race win last year came in the shortest of the three legs. Though most of his more recent races have him rallying from midpack, he has some earlier-career form from closer to the pace, suggesting he can work a trip. And, though he has yet to win on an off track, he ran credible seconds to Sovereignty over longer trips in both his wet-track tries, so he was hardly disgraced. Publisher: He was well-beaten as a maiden last year in the Kentucky Derby, but he has turned a corner at four. Three starts ago, he was a 12-race maiden; now he is 3-for-15 and a stakes winner. He loves Oaklawn, he loves a wet track at Oaklawn, and his only try at 1 ⅛ miles earned him a Grade 1 placing in the Arkansas Derby last year. He has also shown in recent starts that he can be a lot more tactical than he used to be, and could get an outside tracking trip. The biggest question is class, however – he has never run a race anywhere near as fast as what the top contenders in this race have found regularly, meaning he is either going to need a huge step up, or he will need the major contenders to regress.

Oaklawn Handicap Past Winners Past Performances

Over the last 10 years, there have been two major trends that apply to all 10 winners of the Oaklawn Handicap. For one, every winner has raced once the same year as the race – none of the last 10 Oaklawn Handicap winners has won it in their seasonal debut. Furthermore, all of the last 10 winners of the Oaklawn Handicap have hit the board in their most recent race.

Nine of the last 10 Oaklawn Handicap winners have come out of stakes races in their most recent starts.

Three come out of stakes over the local course. Silver State (2021) won the Essex Handicap at Oaklawn, Last Samurai (2022) was second in the Temperence Hill, and First Mission came out of a third-place finish in the Razorback Handicap (G3).

Three Oaklawn Handicap winners in the last 10 years have come out of Grade 1 stakes races at Santa Anita. Effinex (2016) was third in the Santa Anita Handicap (G1), Proxy (2023) was second in that same race, and City of Light (2018) stretched out after a win in the Triple Bend (G1).

Three more recent Oaklawn Handicap winners come out of stakes races at different tracks. Quip (2019) was third in the Hal’s Hope (G3) at Gulfstream, By My Standards (2020) won the New Orleans Classic (G2) at Fair Grounds, and Skippylongstocking (2024) won the Challenger at Tampa Bay Downs.

The only recent Oaklawn Handicap winner to come out of a non-stakes race was Inside Straight (2017), who won an allowance-optional claimer at Oaklawn in his final prep. However, he had some stakes experience already. He was a listed-stakes winner and had tried graded company twice before the Oaklawn Handicap.

Oaklawn Handicap: 3 Best Bets

These are the three best bets in the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap:

1. Sovereignty (4-5)

In this spot, you have to make a choice: lean on Sovereignty heavily and look for other prices on the day, or take a complete stand against him. And, despite it being his first try against older company, the balance still works out to leaning on Sovereignty with confidence.

Sovereignty is a horse who can take his races with him wherever he goes, so trying Oaklawn isn’t a worry – especially since Mott is 7: 4-2-0 with his Oaklawn shippers so far this meet, suggesting they are well spotted. Though he is probably better at the classic 1 ¼ miles, he was strong at 1 ⅛ – and his win at the distance came in the Jim Dandy, after he had figured out how to be more tactical. That kind of a forward trip is going to be the winning one in the Oaklawn Handicap this year. Finally, with rain in the forecast for Saturday, that moves Sovereignty forward more than anyone, as he was dazzling in both of his off-track efforts last year, in the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont. Especially with Bill Mott so able to get his horses to pop off a layoff? You need a lot of reason to have faith in Sovereignty at this price, and the justification is there.

2. White Abarrio (7-2)

It’s like splitting hairs to choose between Journalism and White Abarrio…meaning White Abarrio, at likely a bit longer price because he is older and less of a buzz horse, is going to be the better bet between the two. It’s also a positive that he already has a race this year – typically, the Oaklawn Handicap winner has raced at least once in the current year, and they hit the board in their last race. Check, and check – White Abarrio contested the Pegasus World Cup in January and ran a good second, behind only Skippylongstocking, who has a wealth of experience against top older horses and has already come back to win again in the Essex.

The pace, or more accurately, the lack of it, also suits White Abarrio better than Journalism. White Abarrio doesn’t have to be near the pace, but he can sit up close, just as he did in his most recent win, which came in the Ghostzapper at speed-loving Gulfstream. And, much like Mott has shined with his shippers to Oaklawn, so has White Abarrio’s trainer Saffie Joseph, Jr.: 15 horses, five wins, and another six in-the-money finishes.

3. Publisher (15-1)

Among the long-shot trio, Publisher has the most going for him. Though he still has to prove he belongs in this class – just like any of the three longer shots in the field do – he is one of those three horses who is coming in hot.

Last year, he was the maiden who kept trying and falling short in big races, but this year, the son of American Pharoah has put it together. He is perfect in three starts this year, rising from maiden company through a first-level allowance and a restricted stakes. Of course, facing the likes of Sovereignty, Journalism, and White Abarrio is a big step up. But, they’re coming to his best course, and two of Publisher’s three wins this year have come on an off track. He has also shown he can run a good race from close to slow fractions, something that should help him work a solid trip in this. Of course, he is going to need such a big step up to be a win candidate that he seems unlikely to get all the way there. But, if the big horses have off days, his consistency could put him in the picture, and he wouldn’t need a dizzying step up to round out a trifecta.

Oaklawn Handicap Undercard

The Oaklawn Handicap is the 11th and featured race on Saturday’s 12-race program. There are two other stakes on the card: the 1 ⅛-mile Bathhouse Row Stakes for three-year-old males and the one-mile Valley of the Vapors for three-year-old fillies.

The whole card features big fields and great betting races at a variety of levels and distances. With top-class racing going on at Keeneland and all over the country as well, Saturday is an excellent day to watch horse racing at FanDuel TV and place your bets online all day long at FanDuel!

Oaklawn Park History

Back in 1905, the Hot Springs Mayor declared a half-day holiday for the opening of Oaklawn Park, with over 3,000 people attending the track on its first day of horse racing. The holiday heralded the beginning of a tradition that has lasted for over a century!

Due to political issues, no racing took place at Oaklawn Park between 1907 and 1916, but after a sustained period of action, the now-famous Oaklawn Handicap was inaugurated in 1936 with a purse of $5,000 offered to entrants.

By 1952, Oaklawn Park could boast daily attendances of almost 8,000 people and an average daily handle of well over $400,000, figures which rose by the turn of the decade to 10,000 and $500,000, respectively, with the Oaklawn Handicap purse increasing to $50,000 by 1965.

The track continued to go from strength to strength, and during a 50-day meeting in 1970, an average of 11,000 people were attending daily, with over $43,000,000 wagered over the course of the meet.

In the mid-70s, Oaklawn gave birth to the Racing Festival of the South, with pari-mutuel wagering amounting to a cool $80,000,000 that season, and by the 80s, over a quarter of a million people were attending the festival each year. By then, the purse for the Oaklawn Handicap was up at $500,000, and a new single-day attendance record was set with 71,000 showing up to see Rampage win the big race in 1986.

Ten years later, Oaklawn Handicap day saw a total handle of over $10.5 million, and by the turn of the millennium, Oaklawn was still seeing increases in attendance and wagering, meaning the track stands as one of the most thriving horse racing scenes in the country at present.

Oaklawn Handicap FAQ

Q: When is the Oaklawn Handicap?

A: The 2026 Oaklawn Handicap will be run Saturday, April 18, at 6:20 p.m. Central Daylight Time. It is the featured 11th race on the 12-race card.

Q: Where is the Oaklawn Handicap?

A: It takes place at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Q: Which trainer has the most wins in the Oaklawn Handicap?

A: The late D. Wayne Lukas has the most Oaklawn Handicap wins of any trainer with four, most recently in 2014 with Will Take Charge. Among trainers in the 2026 edition, Bill Mott leads with two wins, with the great Cigar in 1995 and then Geri in 1996. Mott can win his third if Sovereignty scores this year.

Q: Who is the favorite for the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap?

A: Sovereignty is the 4-5 morning-line favorite for the 2026 Oaklawn Handicap. He is likely to hold that status – though he is a newly-turned-four-year-old with no experience against older, he is the reigning horse of the year, and he was a fast enough horse at age three to suggest that, if he holds that form, he’ll be tough for even the older horses to defeat.

Q: Who is the best Oaklawn Handicap jockey?

A: Pat Day is the all-time leader with five wins in the Oaklawn Handicap, though he is retired. The only jockey riding in the 2026 edition who has won it before is Jose Ortiz, who won in 2019 with Quip and 2024 with Skippylongstocking. Ortiz can win for a third time if he rides Journalism to victory this year.

Q: Who won the 2025 Oaklawn Handicap?

A: First Mission won the 2025 Oaklawn Handicap for trainer Brad Cox and jockey Flavien Prat. Neither Cox nor Prat returns for the 2026 edition.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Racing Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!