Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Kansas City Royals facing the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs Twins Game Info

Kansas City Royals (26-39) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-36)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and Royals.TV

Royals vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-112) | MIN: (-104)

KC: (-112) | MIN: (-104) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

KC: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Royals vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron (Royals) - 2-4, 4.22 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 2-3, 5.26 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Noah Cameron (2-4) to the mound, while Connor Prielipp (2-3) will answer the bell for the Twins. Cameron and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Cameron's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Twins are 5-3-0 against the spread when Prielipp starts. The Twins have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Prielipp's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those games.

Royals vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)

Royals vs Twins Moneyline

Kansas City is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -104 underdog at home.

Royals vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +146 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -176.

Royals vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Royals-Twins on June 7, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Twins Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Kansas City has won 11 of 24 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 62 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 62 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 28-34-0 against the spread.

The Twins have compiled an 18-23 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.9% of those games).

Minnesota is 18-21 (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Twins have played in 65 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-24-2).

The Twins have a 35-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 73 hits and an OBP of .359 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 44th in slugging.

Witt will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 56th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.303/.345.

Pasquantino heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 48 hits, an OBP of .254 plus a slugging percentage of .345.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a slugging percentage of .549 and has 58 hits, both team-high numbers for the Twins. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .319.

He is 68th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Brooks Lee is batting .242 with nine doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks while hitting .240.

Kody Clemens is hitting .242 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Royals vs Twins Head to Head

6/6/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/5/2026: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/4/2026: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/2/2026: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/1/2026: 13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-9 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2026: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/7/2025: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/6/2025: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/5/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/10/2025: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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