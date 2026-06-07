Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Tigers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (34-31) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-39)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | DET: (+104)

SEA: (-122) | DET: (+104) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166)

SEA: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-5, 5.53 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-7, 5.31 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (2-5) against the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (1-7). Castillo and his team are 3-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Tigers have gone 3-10-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Tigers have a 1-4 record in Flaherty's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.6%)

Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Mariners, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and Seattle is -122 playing on the road.

Mariners vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Tigers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +138.

Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under

Mariners versus Tigers on June 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (53.3%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 28 of 52 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 65 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 25-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've finished 12-18 in those games.

Detroit has a record of 8-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (38.1%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-35-1).

The Tigers have gone 32-32-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.815) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .372, and a slugging percentage of .444.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has 68 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is 64th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.319/.356.

Naylor takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

J.P. Crawford has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Crawford heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 37 walks while hitting .288. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .390.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

McGonigle hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and two RBIs.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 50 hits. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 108th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Riley Greene has racked up a team-best OBP (.399) and slugging percentage (.453).

Gleyber Torres is batting .278 with four doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head

6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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