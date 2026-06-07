Mariners vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the Detroit Tigers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Mariners vs Tigers Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (34-31) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-39)
- Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: DSN and Mariners.TV
Mariners vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SEA: (-122) | DET: (+104)
- Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+138) | DET: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Mariners vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 2-5, 5.53 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-7, 5.31 ERA
The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (2-5) against the Tigers and Jack Flaherty (1-7). Castillo and his team are 3-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-6). The Tigers have gone 3-10-0 against the spread when Flaherty starts. The Tigers have a 1-4 record in Flaherty's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Mariners vs Tigers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (54.6%)
Mariners vs Tigers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Mariners, Detroit is the underdog at +104, and Seattle is -122 playing on the road.
Mariners vs Tigers Spread
- The Tigers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Tigers are -166 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +138.
Mariners vs Tigers Over/Under
- Mariners versus Tigers on June 7 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.
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Mariners vs Tigers Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (53.3%) in those games.
- This year Seattle has won 28 of 52 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.
- The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 30 of their 65 opportunities.
- The Mariners have posted a record of 25-40-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 30 total times this season. They've finished 12-18 in those games.
- Detroit has a record of 8-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (38.1%).
- The Tigers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 64 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-35-1).
- The Tigers have gone 32-32-0 ATS this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Randy Arozarena leads Seattle OPS (.815) this season. He has a .285 batting average, an on-base percentage of .372, and a slugging percentage of .444.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.
- Julio Rodriguez has 68 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .460, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is 64th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging in the majors.
- Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Josh Naylor has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.319/.356.
- Naylor takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- J.P. Crawford has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.
- Crawford heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Tigers Player Leaders
- Kevin McGonigle has 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 37 walks while hitting .288. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- McGonigle hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and two RBIs.
- Dillon Dingler paces his team with 50 hits. He has a batting average of .238 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- He is currently 108th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Riley Greene has racked up a team-best OBP (.399) and slugging percentage (.453).
- Gleyber Torres is batting .278 with four doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.
Mariners vs Tigers Head to Head
- 6/6/2026: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 6/5/2026: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 10/10/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/8/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 10/5/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 5.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/4/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 7/13/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 7/11/2025: 12-3 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 4/2/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/1/2025: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
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