Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 7

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Baltimore Orioles.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (31-34) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-34)

Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026

Sunday, June 7, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | BAL: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | BAL: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 4-4, 3.48 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 3-5, 4.29 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (4-4) against the Orioles and Shane Baz (3-5). Gausman and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-3). The Orioles have gone 5-7-0 ATS in Baz's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 2-5 record in Baz's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.4%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -132 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +158 to cover the runline, with the Orioles being -192.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Orioles game on June 7, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 20 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 12 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 64 chances this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 31-33-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 14 of the 31 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.2%).

Baltimore is 5-8 (winning only 38.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 65 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-26-1).

The Orioles have put together a 31-34-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .381.

He is 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with 76 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .464. He's batting .306 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 11th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Daulton Varsho has collected 54 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Kazuma Okamoto is batting .235 with a .317 OBP and 36 RBI for Toronto this season.

Okamoto has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a slugging percentage of .452 and has 61 hits, both team-high numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Alonso brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Adley Rutschman has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while hitting .267. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Taylor Ward a has .398 on-base percentage to lead the Orioles.

Gunnar Henderson leads his team with a .424 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/6/2026: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2026: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

13-3 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2026: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!