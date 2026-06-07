MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 7
Will Shohei Ohtani or Dalton Rushing go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Alex Call (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
New York Mets at San Diego Padres
- Juan Soto (Mets): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 46 games (has homered in 26.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 60 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ty France (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 34 games