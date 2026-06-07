Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 7

Will Shohei Ohtani or Dalton Rushing go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +245 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+245 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 32 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 61 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Ryan Ward (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 12 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Alex Call (Dodgers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 29 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 29 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Nick Madrigal (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 58 games (has homered in 24.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 24 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Edouard Julien (Rockies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Brett Sullivan (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres