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Tennis

French Open Men's Final Odds: It's Zverev's Time -- Right?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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French Open Men's Final Odds: It's Zverev's Time -- Right?

The 2026 French Open Men's Tournament at Roland Garros concludes on Sunday with Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev meeting up in the final.

What are the betting odds for the matchup? Let's take a look using the French Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennis odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Zverev vs Cobolli Odds: French Open Men's Final

Moneyline Odds

  • Zverev: -385
  • Cobolli: +350

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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