French Open Men's Final Odds: It's Zverev's Time -- Right?

The 2026 French Open Men's Tournament at Roland Garros concludes on Sunday with Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev meeting up in the final.

What are the betting odds for the matchup? Let's take a look using the French Open odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennis odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Zverev vs Cobolli Odds: French Open Men's Final

Moneyline Odds

Zverev: -385

-385 Cobolli: +350

Get a DAILY 30% Profit Boost Token for the French Open! Claim your token to use on ANY wager for any French Open Tennis Matches taking place today! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest tennis odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the tennis betting options and upcoming tournaments.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.