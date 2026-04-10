2026 NFL Draft: Team-by-Team Draft Strategy Guide
With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, teams are aligning their boards based on positional value, roster gaps and draft capital. This class is unique: it features elite defensive talent and trench players, but lacks a deep, top-heavy quarterback group — which will heavily influence draft strategy.
Below is a team-by-team draft strategy breakdown for all 32 teams, focusing on:
- Roster needs
- Positional priorities
- Draft tendencies
- Likely Round 1 approach
Check out the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our 2026 NFL Mock Draft.
Team By Team Draft Strategy Guide: 2026 NFL Draft
1. Raiders
Strategy: Franchise QB or Trade Down
- Primary Need: QB
- Secondary: OL, WR
The Raiders are locked into taking a quarterback unless they receive a massive trade offer. If they believe in Fernando Mendoza, they stay. If not, they could trade down and reset the board.
Most likely move: Draft QB
2. Jets
Strategy: Best Defensive Player Available
- Needs: LB, EDGE, CB
The Jets don’t need to force a QB. Expect them to take an elite defender like Arvell Reese and build around a strong defense.
Most likely move: Defense
3. Cardinals
Strategy: QB vs Defensive Anchor Decision
- Needs: QB, EDGE, OT
Arizona is the pivot point of the draft. If they don’t take a QB, they could reset the entire board.
Most likely move: QB or EDGE
4. Titans
Strategy: Trenches First
- Needs: EDGE, OL
Tennessee will likely prioritize physical football — pass rush or offensive line.
Most likely move: EDGE
5. Giants
Strategy: Build Defense
- Needs: DL, CB
New York goes defense and rebuilds the front seven.
Most likely move: Defensive lineman
6. Browns
Strategy: Protect the Offense
- Needs: OT, WR
With two first-round picks, Cleveland will likely:
- Take OL early
- Add a playmaker later
Most likely move: OT first
7. Commanders
Strategy: Add Offensive Weapon
- Needs: RB, WR
Washington could take a rare top-tier RB (Jeremiyah Love) or add a receiver.
Most likely move: Skill position
8. Saints
Strategy: Upgrade Passing Game
- Needs: WR, EDGE
Saints need offensive playmakers or pass rush help.
Most likely move: WR
9. Chiefs
Strategy: Maintain Defensive Depth
- Needs: CB, EDGE
Kansas City doesn’t need stars — they need depth at premium positions.
Most likely move: CB or EDGE
10. Bengals
Strategy: Defense Over Everything
- Needs: S, CB, EDGE
Cincinnati must improve defense to stay competitive.
Most likely move: LB/EDGE
11. Dolphins
Strategy: Secondary + OL depth
12. Cowboys
Strategy: Defensive reload (CB/S)
13. Rams
Strategy: Add offensive weapons
14. Ravens
Strategy: Strengthen offensive line
15. Buccaneers
Strategy: Front-seven defender
16. Jets (via Colts)
Strategy: Add offensive playmaker
17. Lions
Strategy: Build trenches (OL/DL)
18. Vikings
Strategy: Defensive rebuild
19. Panthers
Strategy: Support QB (TE/WR/OL)
20. Cowboys (via Packers)
Strategy: Best defensive player available
21. Steelers
Strategy: QB development pick
22. Chargers
Strategy: Offensive weapon / TE
23. Eagles
Strategy: Trenches (DL/EDGE)
24. Browns (via Jaguars)
Strategy: WR upgrade
25. Bears
Strategy: Pass rush
26. Bills
Strategy: EDGE or WR
27. 49ers
Strategy: Offensive line protection
28. Texans
Strategy: Defensive line depth
29. Chiefs (via Rams)
Strategy: OT or WR depth
30. Dolphins (via Broncos)
Strategy: Speed/playmaker
31. Patriots
Strategy: EDGE or OL rebuild
32. Seahawks
Strategy: Best player available (RB/EDGE)
Key Draft Strategy Trends (2026)
1. Defense dominates early
- EDGE
- CB
- LB
Strongest part of class
2. QB market is uncertain
- Only 1–2 in first
- Teams may wait
3. Trench players rise
- OT + DL = premium value
4. Teams with multiple picks control the draft
- Browns
- Jets
- Cowboys
- Chiefs
YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.