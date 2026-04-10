2026 NFL Draft: Team-by-Team Draft Strategy Guide

With the 2026 NFL Draft approaching, teams are aligning their boards based on positional value, roster gaps and draft capital. This class is unique: it features elite defensive talent and trench players, but lacks a deep, top-heavy quarterback group — which will heavily influence draft strategy.

Below is a team-by-team draft strategy breakdown for all 32 teams, focusing on:

Roster needs

Positional priorities

Draft tendencies

Likely Round 1 approach

Check out the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Team By Team Draft Strategy Guide: 2026 NFL Draft

1. Raiders

Strategy: Franchise QB or Trade Down

Primary Need: QB

Secondary: OL, WR

The Raiders are locked into taking a quarterback unless they receive a massive trade offer. If they believe in Fernando Mendoza, they stay. If not, they could trade down and reset the board.

Most likely move: Draft QB

2. Jets

Strategy: Best Defensive Player Available

Needs: LB, EDGE, CB

The Jets don’t need to force a QB. Expect them to take an elite defender like Arvell Reese and build around a strong defense.

Most likely move: Defense

2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 2 Overall Pick David Bailey -115 Arvell Reese -115 Rueben Bain Jr. +3000 Sonny Styles +3000 Ty Simpson +8000 Caleb Downs +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

3. Cardinals

Strategy: QB vs Defensive Anchor Decision

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT

Arizona is the pivot point of the draft. If they don’t take a QB, they could reset the entire board.

Most likely move: QB or EDGE

4. Titans

Strategy: Trenches First

Needs: EDGE, OL

Tennessee will likely prioritize physical football — pass rush or offensive line.

Most likely move: EDGE

5. Giants

Strategy: Build Defense

Needs: DL, CB

New York goes defense and rebuilds the front seven.

Most likely move: Defensive lineman

2026 NFL Draft - Number 5 Overall Pick 2026 NFL Draft - Number 5 Overall Pick Sonny Styles +230 Francis Mauigoa +380 Caleb Downs +420 Jeremiyah Love +600 Carnell Tate +950 Spencer Fano +2000 View more odds in Sportsbook

6. Browns

Strategy: Protect the Offense

Needs: OT, WR

With two first-round picks, Cleveland will likely:

Take OL early

Add a playmaker later

Most likely move: OT first

7. Commanders

Strategy: Add Offensive Weapon

Needs: RB, WR

Washington could take a rare top-tier RB (Jeremiyah Love) or add a receiver.

Most likely move: Skill position

8. Saints

Strategy: Upgrade Passing Game

Needs: WR, EDGE

Saints need offensive playmakers or pass rush help.

Most likely move: WR

9. Chiefs

Strategy: Maintain Defensive Depth

Needs: CB, EDGE

Kansas City doesn’t need stars — they need depth at premium positions.

Most likely move: CB or EDGE

10. Bengals

Strategy: Defense Over Everything

Needs: S, CB, EDGE

Cincinnati must improve defense to stay competitive.

Most likely move: LB/EDGE

11. Dolphins

Strategy: Secondary + OL depth

12. Cowboys

Strategy: Defensive reload (CB/S)

13. Rams

Strategy: Add offensive weapons

14. Ravens

Strategy: Strengthen offensive line

15. Buccaneers

Strategy: Front-seven defender

16. Jets (via Colts)

Strategy: Add offensive playmaker

17. Lions

Strategy: Build trenches (OL/DL)

18. Vikings

Strategy: Defensive rebuild

19. Panthers

Strategy: Support QB (TE/WR/OL)

20. Cowboys (via Packers)

Strategy: Best defensive player available

21. Steelers

Strategy: QB development pick

22. Chargers

Strategy: Offensive weapon / TE

23. Eagles

Strategy: Trenches (DL/EDGE)

24. Browns (via Jaguars)

Strategy: WR upgrade

25. Bears

Strategy: Pass rush

26. Bills

Strategy: EDGE or WR

27. 49ers

Strategy: Offensive line protection

28. Texans

Strategy: Defensive line depth

29. Chiefs (via Rams)

Strategy: OT or WR depth

30. Dolphins (via Broncos)

Strategy: Speed/playmaker

31. Patriots

Strategy: EDGE or OL rebuild

32. Seahawks

Strategy: Best player available (RB/EDGE)

Key Draft Strategy Trends (2026)

1. Defense dominates early

EDGE

CB

LB

Strongest part of class

2. QB market is uncertain

Only 1–2 in first

Teams may wait

3. Trench players rise

OT + DL = premium value

4. Teams with multiple picks control the draft

Browns

Jets

Cowboys

Chiefs

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



