2026 NFL Mock Draft Round 1: How Early Will Ty Simpson Go?

The 2026 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. There’s one clear-cut quarterback at the top, but there is elite defensive talent and trench depth all over the place, which is shaping how teams are approaching the board.

Using the current draft order and team needs, here’s a Round 1 NFL mock draft.

Check out the NFL Draft odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

2026 NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Raiders

Pick: Fernando Mendoza (QB, Indiana)

The Las Vegas Raiders need a franchise QB, and Mendoza is the draft's QB1. Elite production (3,500+ yards, 41 TDs) and strong decision-making make him the safest pick on the board.

2. Jets

Pick: Arvell Reese (LB/EDGE, Ohio State)

The New York Jets grab an elite defensive chess piece. Reese brings versatility, speed, and pass-rush upside — perfect for a defense-first roster.

3. Cardinals

Pick: Ty Simpson (QB, Alabama)

The Arizona Cardinals reset at QB with the draft's first surprise pick. Simpson has top-tier arm talent and upside, and positional value pushes him into the top three.

2026 NFL Draft - Team to Draft Ty Simpson 2026 NFL Draft - Team to Draft Ty Simpson Arizona Cardinals +130 New York Jets +210 Los Angeles Rams +600 Pittsburgh Steelers +900 Cleveland Browns +1100 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1700 Carolina Panthers +2500 Philadelphia Eagles +2500 Minnesota Vikings +2500 Miami Dolphins +3300 View more odds in Sportsbook

4. Titans

Pick: Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE, Miami)

The Tennessee Titans go premium position. Bain is one of the best pure pass rushers in the class with consistent pressure production.

5. Giants

Pick: Peter Woods (DL, Clemson)

The New York Giants build in the trenches. Woods is a disruptive interior force who upgrades both run defense and pass rush.

6. Browns

Pick: Spencer Fano (OT, Utah)

The Cleveland Browns protect their offense. Fano is one of the most NFL-ready tackles in the class with elite pass-blocking grades.

7. Commanders

Pick: Jeremiyah Love (RB, Notre Dame)

A rare top-10 RB. Love’s explosiveness and three-down ability make him a centerpiece offensive weapon for the Washington Commanders.

8. Saints

Pick: Carnell Tate (WR, Ohio State)

The New Orleans Saints build around Tyler Shough polished route runner with WR1 upside. Tate brings consistency and separation ability.

9. Chiefs

Pick: Mansoor Delane (CB, LSU)

The Kansas City Chiefs address their secondary. Delane is a physical, NFL-ready corner who fits their defensive identity.

10. Bengals

Pick: Sonny Styles (LB, Ohio State)

The Cincinnati Bengals go defense with a versatile linebacker who can cover, blitz, and stop the run.

11. Dolphins

Pick: Avieon Terrell (CB, Clemson)

The Miami Dolphins address their secondary. Terrell has elite coverage ability, though injury concerns could impact draft position.

12. Cowboys

Pick: Caleb Downs (S, Ohio State)

The Dallas Cowboys land possibly the best overall player on the board. Downs is a game-changing safety with All-Pro upside.

13. Rams

Pick: Evan Stewart (WR, Oregon)

The Los Angeles Rams add explosiveness. Stewart is a vertical threat with big-play ability.

14. Ravens

Pick: Olaivavega Ioane (IOL, Penn State)

The Baltimore Ravens strengthens the interior line. Ioane is one of the safest offensive line prospects in the class.

15. Buccaneers

Pick: Harold Perkins Jr. (LB/EDGE, LSU)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers swing on upside. Perkins’ versatility makes him a high-impact defensive weapon.

16. Jets (via Colts)

Pick: Jordyn Tyson (WR, Arizona State)

The New York Jets add offensive firepower. Tyson gives them a dynamic playmaker to complement their defense.

17. Lions

Pick: Francis Mauigoa (OT, Miami)

The Detroit Lions continue building in the trenches. Mauigoa provides long-term stability at tackle.

18. Vikings

Pick: Keldric Faulk (EDGE, Auburn)

The Minnesota Vikings add pass-rush help. Faulk brings size, power, and upside.

19. Panthers

Pick: Max Klare (TE, Ohio State)

The Carolina Panthers upgrade the offense with a mismatch tight end who can stretch the field.

20. Cowboys (via Packers)

Pick: Malik Muhammad (CB, Texas)

The Dallas Cowboys double down on defense, adding another high-end corner.

21. Steelers

Pick: Cade Klubnik (QB, Clemson)

The Pittsburgh Steelers take a shot at QB in a surprising move. Klubnik offers upside and developmental potential.

22. Chargers

Pick: Kenyon Sadiq (TE, Oregon)

The Los Angeles Chargers add a versatile offensive weapon who can impact both passing and run game.

23. Eagles

Pick: LT Overton (DL/EDGE, Alabama)

The Philadelphia Eagles stick to their identity — building dominant lines.

24. Browns (via Jaguars)

Pick: Denzel Boston (WR, Washington)

The Cleveland Browns add size and playmaking ability at receiver.

25. Bears

Pick: T.J. Parker (EDGE, Clemson)

The Chicago Bears boost their pass rush with a high-upside edge rusher.

26. Bills

Pick: Caleb Banks (DL, Florida)

The Buffalo Bills add interior strength to their defensive line.

27. 49ers

Pick: Josh Conerly Jr. (OT, Oregon)

The San Francisco 49ers reinforce the offensive line with an athletic tackle.

28. Texans

Pick: DeMonte Capehart (DL, Clemson)

The Houston Texans strengthen their already elite defensive front.

29. Chiefs (via Rams)

Pick: Caleb Lomu (OT, Utah)

The Kansas City Chiefs bolster their protection.

30. Dolphins (via Broncos)

Pick: Zachariah Branch (WR, Georgia)

The Miami Dolphins add speed and explosiveness to their offense.

31. Patriots

Pick: Dani Dennis-Sutton (EDGE, Penn State)

The New England Patriots address a big need with a versatile pass rusher.

32. Seahawks

Pick: Nicholas Singleton (RB, Penn State)

The Seattle Seahawks close Round 1 with a dynamic offensive playmaker.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.



