2026 Masters Betting Odds: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Are Early Co-Favorites

The 89th Masters Tournament, played in 2025, became an instant classic as Rory McIlroy won in a playoff after holding a four-shot lead on the back nine to complete the career grand slam.

Ahead of the 90th playing at Augusta National, McIlroy joins two-time winner, Scottie Scheffler, as the co-favorites to win in 2026.

Here are the early Masters betting odds for 2026, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Masters Betting Odds for 2026

Winner FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Rory McIlroy +500 Scottie Scheffler +500 Jon Rahm +1400 Ludvig Aberg +1400 Bryson Dechambeau +1600 Collin Morikawa +1600 Xander Schauffele +1600 View Full Table ChevronDown

