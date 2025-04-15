FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2026 Masters Betting Odds: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler Are Early Co-Favorites

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 89th Masters Tournament, played in 2025, became an instant classic as Rory McIlroy won in a playoff after holding a four-shot lead on the back nine to complete the career grand slam.

Ahead of the 90th playing at Augusta National, McIlroy joins two-time winner, Scottie Scheffler, as the co-favorites to win in 2026.

Here are the early Masters betting odds for 2026, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Masters Betting Odds for 2026

Winner
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Rory McIlroy+500
Scottie Scheffler+500
Jon Rahm+1400
Ludvig Aberg+1400
Bryson Dechambeau+1600
Collin Morikawa+1600
Xander Schauffele+1600

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

