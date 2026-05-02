2026 Kentucky Derby Odds - Win, Place, and Show Picks: The Simplest Bets for Today's Race

What is the Simplest Kentucky Derby Bet You Can Make Today?

The Kentucky Derby is the one day a year millions of people who've never bet on a horse race decide to give it a try. If that's you — welcome. You don't need to be an expert to have a bet on the race tonight. Win, place, and show bets are the simplest wagers in horse racing, they take about 30 seconds to place, and they give you a real reason to watch every second of the Run for the Roses.

Here's everything you need to know, including our picks for today's race.

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What Are Win, Place, and Show Bets?

These are the three most straightforward bets in horse racing — and the ones to start with if you're new to betting.

Win: Your horse has to finish first. Simple as that. The highest payout of the three.

Place: Your horse has to finish first or second. You win either way. Lower payout than a win bet, but a much easier target in a 20-horse field.

Show: Your horse has to finish first, second, or third. The easiest of the three to cash, with the smallest payout — but in a race this chaotic, having three chances to collect is nothing to dismiss.

The minimum bet at FanDuel Racing is $2 for win, place, and show wagers. You can bet all three on the same horse if you want — that's called "across the board" — which means you collect something as long as your horse finishes in the top three.

2026 Kentucky Derby Win, Place, and Show Picks

Win Pick: The Puma (5-1, Post 9)

The Puma is the horse to back to win. He's a co-favorite at 5-1, but unlike the other co-favorite Renegade, he drew a clean post 9 in the middle of the gate — no rail curse, no wide trip, just a clear path to run his race.

He finished a nose behind Commandment in the Florida Derby, the best prep race of this Kentucky Derby cycle, and he's been improving with every start. The connections are as good as it gets: trainer Gustavo Delgado and jockey Javier Castellano won the 2023 Kentucky Derby together with Mage from this same Churchill Downs track. They know exactly how to place a horse for this race.

At 5-1, a $2 win bet returns $12 if he wins.

Place Pick: Commandment (6-1, Post 6)

If you want a safer return and don't need the full win payout, Commandment to place is one of the strongest bets on the board. He's won four races in a row, including the Florida Derby, and he's proven he handles Churchill Downs dirt — he won his maiden here last November. He has the class to finish in the top two almost regardless of how the race unfolds.

At 6-1 odds, a place bet still pays handsomely if he finishes second, and if he wins outright the place bet cashes too.

Show Pick: Chief Wallabee (8-1, Post 12)

For your safest play, Chief Wallabee to show gives you three chances to collect at 8-1 odds. He's trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott — whose Junior Alvarado partnership won last year's Derby with Sovereignty — and he was part of the top three finishers at the Florida Derby. His versatility and the confidence of his connections make him a strong candidate to be somewhere in the top three when the dust settles.

A show bet on an 8-1 horse in a 20-horse field is about as good a value as you'll find on Derby day.

Across the Board Pick: The Puma

If you want to keep it simple and put everything on one horse, The Puma across the board — win, place, and show — is the play. At 5-1, you're getting a competitive price on the horse with the best draw, the best connections, and improving form heading into the biggest race of the year. A $2 across-the-board bet costs $6 total and gives you three ways to collect.

What Does Each Bet Pay?

Horse racing uses pari-mutuel odds, which means the exact payout isn't set until the gates open — it depends on how much money is wagered on each horse. Here's a rough guide based on current odds:

What Does Each Bet Pay? Approximate payouts based on current odds · Exact amounts set at post time 6:57 p.m. ET Bet Type Horse Approx. Odds $2 Bet Returns Win The Puma 5-1 ~$12 Win Commandment 6-1 ~$14 Win Chief Wallabee 8-1 ~$18 Place The Puma 5-1 ~$6–8 Place Commandment 6-1 ~$5–7 Show Chief Wallabee 8-1 ~$4–5

Place and show payouts are always lower than win payouts because more horses are eligible to cash them. The exact amounts won't be known until post time.

How to Bet Right Now

You can place your win, place, and show bets directly on your phone through FanDuel Racing in just a few steps:

Download the FanDuel Racing app or visit FanDuel Racing online Create your account and make a deposit Find the 2026 Kentucky Derby (post time 6:57 p.m. ET) Select your horse, choose Win, Place, or Show, and enter your amount Confirm your bet — and enjoy the race

New users: bet $5 on the Kentucky Derby and get $25 back in Racing Bonus. [Claim your offer →]

Today's Win, Place & Show Picks 2026 Kentucky Derby · Post time 6:57 p.m. ET · Churchill Downs Pick Horse Bet Type Why 🥇 Top Pick The Puma (5-1) Win / Across the Board Best draw, winning connections, improving form 🥈 Safe Play Commandment (6-1) Place 4-race win streak, proven at Churchill Downs 🥉 Value Play Chief Wallabee (8-1) Show Hall of Fame trainer, Florida Derby top 3, 3 chances to cash

Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Good luck — and enjoy the race.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.