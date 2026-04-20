2026 Kentucky Derby Prep Race Results and Latest Leaderboard

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is coming up Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs! The 152nd edition of the race, which covers 1 ¼ miles on the dirt and offers a guaranteed $5 million purse, is sure to be a thrill, and an excellent betting race.

The field will feature up to 20 of the best three-year-old dirt horses in the world. The Kentucky Derby runners earn their spot in the race by running in prep races between September and April. Later preps offer more points, rewarding horses who can stay longer distances and who are rounding into the best form as the Kentucky Derby draws closer.

Read on to find out the Kentucky Derby contenders now that the prep races are complete.

2026 Kentucky Derby Leaderboard

These are the top point earners during the 2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby series. These include point earners in prep series in the United States, Japan, and Europe/Middle East. The Japan series guarantees one berth, and the Europe/Middle East series offers two, and in 2026, international horses are expected to take advantage of all of those spots.

Rank Horse Trainer Total Points 1 Commandment Brad Cox 150 2 Further Ado Brad Cox 135 3 Renegade Todd Pletcher 125 4 So Happy Mark Glatt 115 5 Fulleffort Brad Cox 110 6 The Puma Gustavo Delgado 106 7 Silent Tactic Mark Casse 100 View Full Table ChevronDown

To get an early picture of odds on these contenders, you can review the Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 6 odds at FanDuel Research.

Kentucky Derby 2026 Prep Race Results

The Road to the Kentucky Derby began in September, but qualifying races are weighted more heavily later in the season. These are the winners of the prep races that offered 50 or more points to the winner, or 40 on the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby – meaning the winner has a strong chance of making it into the field at Churchill Downs just by winning those races.

Date Race Track Points Winner 2/28/2026 Fountain of Youth Stakes Gulfstream Park 50-25-15-10-5 Commandment 2/28/2026 Gotham Stakes Aqueduct 50-25-15-10-5 Iron Honor 3/1/2026 Rebel Stakes Oaklawn 50-25-15-10-5 Class President 3/7/2026 Tampa Bay Derby Tampa Bay Downs 50-25-15-10-5 The Puma 3/7/2026 San Felipe Stakes Santa Anita Park 50-25-15-10-5 Potente 3/14/2026 Virginia Derby Colonial Downs 50-25-15-10-5 Incredibolt 3/21/2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks Turfway Park 100-50-25-15-10 Fulleffort View Full Table ChevronDown

Now that you know the horses, you can learn more about how to bet the Kentucky Derby online at FanDuel!

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