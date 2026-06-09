MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Trevor Larnach 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

Colin Rea Under 15.5 Outs Recorded

Nick Kurtz to Record 3+ Total Bases

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Twins vs. Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Trevor Larnach -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Twins have a friendly matchup today against righty Troy Melton.

Melton has pitched to a sparkling 1.74 ERA, but his underlying numbers are nowhere near that as he's registered a 4.71 xFIP and 4.47 expected ERA. He's got a lowly 11.4% K rate and 7.6% swinging-strike rate.

Lefties have been a huge problem for Melton in his career as he's got a 14.3% K rate in the split while allowing 1.19 jacks per nine to left-handed hitters.

Trevor Larnach owns a .342 wOBA overall, including a .363 wOBA against right-handed bats.

Likely to hit fifth or sixth in the lineup, Larnach should be in a good RBI spot, and there are a few routes for him to accumulate two-plus hits, runs and RBI.

Cubs vs. Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

Colin Rea Outs Recorded Colin Rea Under 15.5 Jun 10 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With a 5.37 expected ERA and 18.7% strikeout rate, Colin Rea is facing a tall task today at Coors Field.

On top of the venue, he'll see a Colorado Rockies team that has been pretty darn good offensively, especially at home as they sit ninth in home wOBA (.327).

Oddly enough, Rea has gotten exactly 16 outs in four of his last seven outings. But today is one of his toughest spots of the season, and the Chicago Cubs have had a short leash with him, pulling him at 83 or fewer pitches in three of his last five starts.

All in all, I like Rea to go five or fewer innings.

Brewers vs. A's, 10:06 p.m. ET

To Record 3+ Total Bases To Record 3+ Total Bases Nick Kurtz +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

These +105 odds on Nick Kurtz to total three-plus bases might come with some sticker shock considering he's in a lefty-lefty matchup versus Robert Gasser. But this game being in Vegas carries a ton of weight.

Vegas' stadium played like a band box in the series opener Monday, with the Milwaukee Brewers and A's combining for an astounding 11 homers. While we can't expect that kind of offensive output in every Vegas game, it sure seems like this is going to be a very hitter-friendly environment.

On top of the park factor, Gasser hasn't been that good against left-handed hitters. In his career, Gasser has surrendered 1.59 bombs per nine to lefty bats along with a .356 wOBA.

We know Kurtz has top-shelf power, and there's a solid chance he gets at least five plate appearances -- maybe more -- in a game with a 13.5-run over/under. He has a .363 wOBA against southpaws this season and can amass three total bases tonight.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.