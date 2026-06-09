2026: 13 HR in 67 games (19.4% rate) THE BAT X: 15th-best HR hitter in MLB .261 ISO — elite power profile Batting 4th in Orioles lineup Camden Yards: 2nd-shallowest RF fences in MLB 80th pctile opposite-field flyball rate

Pete Alonso is rated the 15th-best home run hitter in baseball by THE BAT X — and he is playing at home tonight at Camden Yards, which has the 2nd-shallowest right-field fences in the entire major leagues. The Covers model specifically notes Alonso's 80th-percentile opposite-field flyball rate as a "great match for the park" given he will be hitting balls toward those league-short RF fences.

The matchup is the overlooked gem here. Trevor Rogers has a 6.29 ERA — 6th-highest among qualified starters — and has given up 4+ runs in four of his last five starts. He walks 7.0 batters per nine innings and his fastball averages just 90.7 mph. Against a power hitter of Alonso's caliber at home with top-5 hitting weather, the +370 is a genuine value play that most Dinger Tuesday content focused exclusively on Colorado is completely missing.

🏟️ Park 2nd-shallowest RF in MLB 🎯 Pitcher Rogers 6.29 ERA, 7.0 BB/9 📊 THE BAT X 15th-best HR hitter in MLB 💪 2026 13 HR, 19.4% per-game rate 🌡️ Conditions Top-5 hitting weather tonight 📈 Context Home field, batting 4th

FanDuel Sportsbook — Dinger Tuesday Bet Pete Alonso To Hit HR (+370) — Mariners at Orioles

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