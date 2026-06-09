4 Under-the-Radar HR Value Picks Tonight: Beyond the Obvious Coors Plays
Everyone is talking about Coors Field tonight — and yes, Busch and Happ in the thin Denver air are logical plays. But the sharpest value on the board is hiding in two other games: Camden Yards where Trevor Rogers is one of the worst starters in baseball this season, and Oracle Park where 14-15 mph winds are blowing straight out to the 2nd-shallowest right-field fences in the majors. Here are four players the mainstream Dinger Tuesday articles are overlooking.
⚾ Tonight's 4 Under-the-Radar HR Picks
|#
|Player
|Game / Park
|Odds
|Key Edge
|1
|Pete Alonso
|SEA at BAL · Camden Yards
|+370
|Top-15 HR hitter vs Rogers' 6.29 ERA — at home
|2
|Randy Arozarena
|SEA at BAL · Camden Yards
|+480
|2 career HR vs Rogers, .798 xSLG in matchup
|3
|Casey Schmitt
|WSH at SF · Oracle Park
|+470
|14% barrel rate + wind out to RF 14.6 mph tonight
|4
|C.J. Abrams
|WSH at SF · Oracle Park
|+490
|85th pctile offense, platoon edge, wind out to RF
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 9, 2026. Lines subject to change — confirm before wagering. Always verify lineups before betting HR props.
Pete Alonso is rated the 15th-best home run hitter in baseball by THE BAT X — and he is playing at home tonight at Camden Yards, which has the 2nd-shallowest right-field fences in the entire major leagues. The Covers model specifically notes Alonso's 80th-percentile opposite-field flyball rate as a "great match for the park" given he will be hitting balls toward those league-short RF fences.
The matchup is the overlooked gem here. Trevor Rogers has a 6.29 ERA — 6th-highest among qualified starters — and has given up 4+ runs in four of his last five starts. He walks 7.0 batters per nine innings and his fastball averages just 90.7 mph. Against a power hitter of Alonso's caliber at home with top-5 hitting weather, the +370 is a genuine value play that most Dinger Tuesday content focused exclusively on Colorado is completely missing.
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This is the best batter-versus-pitcher spot on tonight's entire slate. Randy Arozarena has faced Trevor Rogers just nine times in his career — and hit two home runs. His expected slugging percentage of .798 against Rogers is among the most extreme positive BvP matchups you will find on any given day this season. Two home runs in nine plate appearances against a pitcher with a .798 xSLG is not coincidence — it is a structural edge.
Rogers has a 6.29 ERA and 1.33 HR/9 this season — he is one of the most homer-prone starters in baseball. Arozarena enters on a four-game hitting streak (.412 average over his last five games), leads the Mariners in OPS, and hasn't homered since May 25 — which only adds to the regression argument. At +480 for a hitter with a genuine historical HR track record in this exact matchup, this is the sharpest value play on Dinger Tuesday's board.
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Casey Schmitt is quietly having a breakout 2026 season — 15 home runs in 59 games (22% per-game rate), a .537 slugging percentage that ranks 12th in baseball, and a 14.0% barrel rate and 89.8 mph average exit velocity that confirm the power is real. He is a legitimate run producer at the heart of the Giants' order with 38 RBI.
Oracle Park gets a bad reputation as a pitcher's park because of the marine layer — but tonight the wind is blowing out to right field at 14.6 mph, the 2nd-best wind condition for hitters on the entire Tuesday slate. Oracle's right-field dimensions are also the 2nd-shallowest in all of baseball. Wind out toward a short RF fence at Oracle completely changes the offensive environment. Schmitt faces righty Adrian Houser tonight with no platoon disadvantage. At +470, this is the stealth power play everyone ignoring the non-Coors slate is missing.
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C.J. Abrams enters tonight as one of the most structurally well-positioned hitters on the entire Tuesday slate — yet his +490 price suggests the market is completely ignoring him. The Covers model ranks him in the 85th percentile for overall offensive ability per THE BAT X. His .409 xwOBA against right-handed pitching is elite, and he bats left-handed against righty Adrian Houser tonight — a direct platoon advantage.
The Oracle Park wind conditions complete the picture: 14.6 mph blowing out to right field, the 2nd-best wind for hitters on the entire Tuesday slate. Abrams has a 35.3% pull flyball rate (83rd percentile) — meaning he consistently drives fly balls directly toward Oracle's 2nd-shallowest RF fences in baseball. His 14 home runs in 66 games (21.2% rate) confirm the power. At +490 — five-to-one on a hitter with a wind-park combo, platoon advantage, and elite projected offense — this is the deepest value on tonight's board.
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These picks are concentrated in two specific matchups with structural edges the mainstream articles aren't covering — Rogers' disastrous season at Camden Yards, and Oracle Park's outbound wind conditions. Recommended two-game combo:
- Randy Arozarena HR (+480) — 2 career HR in 9 PA vs Rogers. .798 xSLG in matchup. Best BvP spot on the entire slate tonight.
- Casey Schmitt HR (+470) — 15 HR this year, 14% barrel rate, Oracle Park wind blowing out to the 2nd-shallowest RF in baseball.
Both legs are grounded in distinct, researched structural advantages — not just park altitude or generic wind guesswork. Apply the 50% Profit Boost Token on FanDuel to this parlay for maximum Dinger Tuesday return.
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