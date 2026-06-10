Guardians vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the New York Yankees.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Yankees Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-31) vs. New York Yankees (39-26)

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and YES

Guardians vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160)

CLE: +1.5 (-194) | NYY: -1.5 (+160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Guardians vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 6-2, 2.40 ERA vs Carlos Rodon (Yankees) - 1-2, 2.88 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Parker Messick (6-2, 2.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Carlos Rodon (1-2, 2.88 ERA). Messick's team is 8-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Messick's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-4). The Yankees have a 1-4-0 ATS record in Rodon's five starts that had a set spread. The Yankees were the moneyline underdog for one Rodon start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.2%)

Guardians vs Yankees Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Yankees reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-112) and New York as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Guardians vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Yankees are +160 to cover, while the Guardians are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Yankees Over/Under

The Guardians-Yankees contest on June 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 19 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 64 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 32-32-0 in 64 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have gone 3-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

New York has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-31-3).

The Yankees are 31-31-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an OPS of .768, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season. He has a .238 batting average.

He is 101st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .773. He has a slash line of .284/.365/.408 this season.

Among qualifiers, he is 31st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Chase DeLauter has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

DeLauter heads into this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with an RBI.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland in total hits (49) this season while batting .232 with 21 extra-base hits.

Martinez has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .118 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has racked up an on-base percentage of .400, a slugging percentage of .641, and has 66 hits, all club-bests for the Yankees (while batting .304).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .276 with 13 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Trent Grisham is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 walks.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .230 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Guardians vs Yankees Head to Head

6/8/2026: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/4/2026: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2026: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2026: 9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/5/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/4/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-0 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/3/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2025: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/21/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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