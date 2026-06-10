Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 10

Will Eugenio Suárez or Sal Stewart hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Blake Dunn (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Will Wagner (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games

+920 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 55 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants