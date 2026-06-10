MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 10
Will Eugenio Suárez or Sal Stewart hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 64 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Blake Dunn (Reds): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Will Wagner (Padres): +920 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 55 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Bryce Johnson (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 66 games (has homered in 21.2% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 59 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Jose Tena (Nationals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Jonah Cox (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Drew Millas (Nationals): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Jorbit Vivas (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 57 games
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +2200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 64 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)