MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 10
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants
- Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Adrian Houser (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances