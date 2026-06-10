Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 10

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Adrian Houser surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at San Diego Padres

Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +114) | 6.8 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants