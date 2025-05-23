2025 Women’s French Open Predictions: Can Aryna Sabalenka Dethrone Iga Swiatek?

The 2025 French Open is upon us, and Iga Swiatek enters with three straight titles at Roland Garros and four overall.

But Swiatek isn't the betting favorite.

The French Open betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Aryna Sabalenka as the favorite at +250 odds, followed by Swiatek (+380), Coco Guaff (+470), and Mirra Andreeva (+550) rounding out the Big Four by the betting odds.

But how does the data think this one may play out?

To find out, I simulated out the 2025 Men's French Open -- using various data from TennisAbstract and MasseyRatings -- a few thousand times to see how the women's French Open could play out.

2025 Women's French Open Predictions for Roland Garros

Here are the most likely winners for this year's women's French Open, according to the simulation model.

Player Winner Finals Semis Quarters Aryna Sabalenka 26.1% 38.3% 56.8% 73.3% Iga Swiatek 19.1% 27.1% 44.7% 58.4% Coco Gauff 15.0% 31.0% 47.7% 66.6% Mirra Andreeva 11.7% 24.0% 41.7% 53.8% Madison Keys 5.7% 13.9% 22.6% 46.1% Qinwen Zheng 4.9% 8.4% 18.4% 46.0% Jasmine Paolini 3.2% 7.3% 16.1% 37.5% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Big Four (Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff, and Andreeva) soak up a lot of the win equity, as expected.

FanDuel Sportsbook lists each of them at +230 or shorter to reach the final:

Aryna Sabalenka: +160

Coco Gauff: +175

Mirra Andreeva: +230

Iga Swiatek: +230

