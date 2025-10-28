2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 9

NFL Week 8 is in the books.

Safe to say it was the dullest week of the season? All but one game was decided by double-digits, and there were few upsets to speak of, though the Miami Dolphins eviscerated the Kirk Cousins-led Atlanta Falcons, and the New York Jets finally got in the win column with their 39-38 dub over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Week 9 sets us up for a more exciting future, as 8 of the 14 games are currently showing a 3.5-point spread or closer. Where does every team in the league stand heading into a week of key matchups?

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings, which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 9

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Kansas City Chiefs 1 12.64 90.7% 49.1% 16.9% Buffalo Bills 2 10.92 95.7% 41.8% 12.6% Detroit Lions 3 10.70 98.2% 44.3% 14.1% Green Bay Packers 4 9.71 99.1% 55.1% 13.1% Indianapolis Colts 5 9.40 96.2% 87.6% 10.8% Los Angeles Rams 6 8.54 93.5% 57.7% 9.3% Denver Broncos 7 8.19 88.7% 39.6% 5.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills take home the top two spots in our power rankings.

As it was written, the Bills will host the Chiefs on Sunday for a game that's showing a 1.5-point spread in favor of Kansas City and a massive 52.5 over/under. I can't remember the last time a Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen showdown didn't go off. With both sides relatively healthy, we should be in for a barnburner -- one that could serve as an AFC Championship preview.

But as the longstanding AFC top dogs prepare to face off, the conference's newcomers continue to make noise. The Indianapolis Colts (7-1), Denver Broncos (6-2), and New England Patriots (6-2) all pulled off blowout victories in Week 9 and are currently atop the standings in their respective division. Plus, the Baltimore Ravens might be back?

Baltimore defeated the Chicago Bears even with Tyler Huntley under center. They still sit at 2-5, but Lamar Jackson is expected to return this Thursday. Jackson's return coupled with a soft upcoming schedule for Baltimore and a tough upcoming schedule for the Pittsburgh Steelers make up our Austan Kas' case for the Ravens to win the AFC North, as outlined in his best NFL futures bets.

AFC North Winner 2025-26 AFC North Winner 2025-26 Baltimore Ravens -110 View more odds in Sportsbook

The NFC playoff picture is starting to take shape, and the Minnesota Vikings (+730 NFL playoff odds) and Washington Commanders (+410) are at real risk of getting left behind.

Even if Jayden Daniels manages to return this weekend, it's not easy to climb out of a 3-5 hole when you sport the third-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. As for the Vikings, they were the biggest week-over-week faller in our rankings following a 27-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Carson Wentz is set to undergo season-ending surgery, so it's up to J.J. McCarthy to take it from here.

The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) show +250 NFC West odds following their loss to the Houston Texans.

NFC West Winner 2025-26 NFC West Winner 2025-26 San Francisco 49ers +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

San Fran already has key wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams while Brock Purdy is said to have a chance to play this week, which suggests he could be ready for a Week 10 date against the Rams. Here's a look at SF's schedule from Week 11 on: at Arizona Cardinals, vs. Carolina Panthers, at Cleveland Browns, bye, vs. Tennessee Titans, at Colts, vs. Bears, vs. Seahawks. For as banged-up as they are, the Niners have a legit path to win the division.

