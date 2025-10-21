NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 21

The matchups in a Tuesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (71.83% win probability)

Thunder (71.83% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-6.5)

Thunder (-6.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Thunder -250, Rockets +205

Thunder -250, Rockets +205 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Lakers (50.10% win probability)

Lakers (50.10% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Warriors -138, Lakers +118

Warriors -138, Lakers +118 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

