NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 21

The matchups in a Tuesday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Golden State Warriors squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA's upcoming games on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (71.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-6.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -250, Rockets +205
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (50.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -138, Lakers +118
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

