2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine Results for Each Position

As of Monday, the 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine is officially a wrap.

We saw tons of players flash, putting up big numbers that could impact their draft stock in a tangible way.

Context matters, though, which is why we want to compare these numbers to past classes.

Below, you can find links to the combine results for each player who worked out at each position. This will detail not only the raw metrics but the percentile rank among players at that position since 2010, often adjusted for weight.

As you're digging in, be sure to also check out which workouts matter most for each position at the NFL combine.

While we're here, though, let's run through some of the standouts. Austin Swaim already laid out his biggest winners at this year's NFL combine over the weekend.

We did add some members to the 99 club -- players who posted a mark in the 99th percentile for a workout among players at the combine since 2010.

In all, 14 players posted a 99th-percentile mark. Here's that list below, with each workout being adjusted for weight unless noted otherwise.

2025 NFL Scouting Combine Standouts

Player Position Workout Result Armand Membou Tackle Broad Jump 9'7" Brady Cook Quarterback Broad Jump 10'8" Dont'e Thornton Jr. Wide Receiver 40-Yard Dash 4.30 Grey Zabel Tackle Vertical 36.5" Jalen Travis Tackle Vertical 35" Jared Wilson Center 40-Yard Dash 4.84 Jaylin Noel Wide Receiver Bench Press 23 View Full Table ChevronDown

Not only did Armand Membou hit the 99th percentile in the broad jump, but he was in the 98th percentile for both the 40-yard dash and vertical, as well. No biggie.

As always, it's important to keep in mind that plenty of other factors are at play, and excelling in a single workout doesn't guarantee you success. But the NFL is an athletic event, and having good athletes does matter. The combine provided us with some quality insight as to who checks those boxes in this year's class.

