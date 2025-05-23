2025 Men's French Open Predictions: Can Carlos Alcaraz Win Again at Roland Garros?

The 2025 French Open is about to get underway, and Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his title in the men's tournament -- and earn his fifth career grand slam.

The French Open betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list Alcaraz as a +105 favorite to emerge victorious.

What does the data say about this year's bracket?

To find out, I simulated out the 2025 Men's French Open -- using various data from TennisAbstract and MasseyRatings -- a few thousand times to see how it might play out.

2025 Men's French Open Predictions for Roland Garros

Here are the most likely winners for this year's men's French Open, according to the simulation model.

Player Winner Finals Semis Quarters Carlos Alcaraz 40.2% 56.2% 64.0% 75.2% Jannik Sinner 28.9% 48.8% 61.1% 72.1% Lorenzo Musetti 5.3% 12.1% 37.5% 49.8% Novak Djokovic 4.7% 11.5% 30.0% 50.5% Jack Draper 3.4% 8.1% 14.0% 38.7% Alexander Zverev 3.2% 11.6% 29.7% 46.9% Casper Ruud 3.0% 7.7% 12.7% 44.2% View Full Table ChevronDown

The data really likes Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, which shouldn't be a surprise, as they're the betting favorites (Alcaraz at +105 and Sinner at +210 are the only names shorter than +1100 on Friday afternoon).

Additionally, Alcaraz has -240 odds to reach the French Open final with Sinner at +105 in the market. Nobody else has odds shorter than +650 to reach the finals.

There's a reason our tennis expert, Kenyatta Storin, is highlighting Alcaraz when breaking down 3 Best Bets for the 2025 Men's French Open.

