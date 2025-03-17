2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Predictions and Stage Odds for Each Round

Success is often considered binary in sports (after all, it's win or lose), but for certain teams, reaching the D1 men's college basketball tournament is a stellar outcome based on preseason expectations.

Of course, some teams have higher odds to win the men's college basketball tournament than others, yet reaching the second round or the regional finals would be a big step for certain programs.

To see just how likely each team in the field of 68 is to reach each stage in the tournament, I ran 100,000 simulations of the 2025 D1 men's college basketball tournament, using numberFire's data.

You can find the results below.

Men's College Basketball Tournament Stage Odds

Here are each team's odds (percent chance) to reach each stage.

Team (Seed) To Reach Round of 32 To Reach Round of 16 To Reach Round of 8 To Reach Round of 4 To Reach Finals To Win Finals Duke (1) 98.9 83.8 67.4 51.1 35.8 23.0 Florida (1) 99.2 83.3 68.8 49.5 32.1 18.6 Auburn (1) 98.9 76.9 62.0 44.6 25.9 14.2 Houston (1) 99.3 71.1 55.2 37.5 19.5 10.6 Alabama (2) 96.9 67.5 42.4 16.7 8.6 3.9 Tennessee (2) 95.2 68.5 41.8 19.7 8.1 3.5 Texas Tech (3) 93.2 60.2 33.6 13.7 6.4 2.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

