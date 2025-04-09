2025 Masters: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

The Masters Tournament gets underway on Thursday, April 10th at Augusta National.

Which golfers are paired up? And when are your favorite golfers teeing it up?

Find out Thursday's Round 1 tee times below.

Masters Tee Times: Round 1

Group Time (ET) Golfers 1 7:40 AM Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire 2 7:51 AM Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard 3 8:02 AM Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young 4 8:13 AM Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk 5 8:24 AM Danny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson 6 8:35 AM Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a) 7 8:52 AM Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai View Full Table ChevronDown

Masters First Round Leader Odds

According to the Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the first-round leader odds, as of April 9th.

1st Round Leader FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +1200 Rory McIlroy +1800 Bryson DeChambeau +2700 Collin Morikawa +2800 Jon Rahm +2800 Justin Thomas +3000 Ludvig Åberg +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

