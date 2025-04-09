FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
2025 Masters: Round 1 Tee Times, First-Round Leader Betting Odds

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The Masters Tournament gets underway on Thursday, April 10th at Augusta National.

Which golfers are paired up? And when are your favorite golfers teeing it up?

Find out Thursday's Round 1 tee times below.

Masters Tee Times: Round 1

Group
Time (ET)
Golfers
17:40 AMDavis Riley, Patton Kizzire
27:51 AMKevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard
38:02 AMMike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young
48:13 AMZach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk
58:24 AMDanny Willett, Nico Echavarria, Davis Thompson
68:35 AMBernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (a)
78:52 AMCameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

Masters First Round Leader Odds

According to the Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the first-round leader odds, as of April 9th.

1st Round Leader
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Scottie Scheffler+1200
Rory McIlroy+1800
Bryson DeChambeau+2700
Collin Morikawa+2800
Jon Rahm+2800
Justin Thomas+3000
Ludvig Åberg+3000

