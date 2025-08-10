Mariners vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Rays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (64-53) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-60)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN

Mariners vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-142) | TB: (+120)

SEA: (-142) | TB: (+120) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mariners vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 9-6, 2.89 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Rays) - 6-3, 2.54 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryan Woo (9-6) against the Rays and Adrian Houser (6-3). Woo's team is 9-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-8. The Rays are 8-3-0 against the spread when Houser starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Houser's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those games.

Mariners vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.1%)

Mariners vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Rays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-142) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Mariners vs Rays Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Mariners are +150 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -182.

Mariners vs Rays Over/Under

The Mariners-Rays game on Aug. 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (56.4%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 22-14 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 114 opportunities.

The Mariners are 49-65-0 against the spread in their 114 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog 54 total times this season. They've gone 22-32 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 10-12 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (45.5%).

In the 113 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-64-6).

The Rays are 50-63-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 106 hits, batting .248 this season with 59 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .586.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 101st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is third in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .289 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging in the majors.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .237 with a .550 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to 43 extra-base hits.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has accumulated 111 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .256 and slugging .516 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 84th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 140th and he is 13th in slugging.

Caminero brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slugging .466 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is currently 31st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles, 21 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .274.

Chandler Simpson is hitting .288 with nine doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Mariners vs Rays Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/28/2024: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/27/2024: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/26/2024: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/26/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2024: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2023: 6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/8/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!