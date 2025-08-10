Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The San Francisco Giants versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (59-58) vs. Washington Nationals (46-70)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and MASN2

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

SF: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 1-8, 4.39 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 4-12, 4.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Justin Verlander (1-8) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (4-12) will answer the bell for the Nationals. When Verlander starts, his team is 4-15-0 against the spread this season. Verlander's team has been victorious in 27.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-8. The Nationals have gone 12-11-0 ATS in Gore's 23 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 5-8 in Gore's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (55.3%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

San Francisco is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +152 to cover the spread, and the Giants are -184.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

Giants versus Nationals, on Aug. 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 38 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 24 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 117 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 50-67-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have a 40-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Washington has gone 24-37 (39.3%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-47-2 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 55-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads San Francisco with 113 hits and an OBP of .385 this season. He has a .259 batting average and a slugging percentage of .471.

He is 74th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Devers has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .267 with two home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .258 with 27 doubles, nine triples, six home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He is 79th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging in MLB.

Lee heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBIs.

Willy Adames has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .317 and a slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Heliot Ramos has an OPS of .766, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has put up an on-base percentage of .357, a slugging percentage of .484, and has 110 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .256).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 31st in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .267 with 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .332.

His batting average ranks 59th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 64th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 22 doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while batting .263.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .216 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

8/9/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/8/2025: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/25/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/24/2025: 3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/23/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/8/2024: 9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/7/2024: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/5/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/10/2024: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

