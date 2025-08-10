Padres vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are playing the Boston Red Sox.

Padres vs Red Sox Game Info

San Diego Padres (64-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-52)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and NESN

Padres vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-136) | BOS: (+116)

SD: (-136) | BOS: (+116) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192)

SD: -1.5 (+158) | BOS: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 4-10, 4.60 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 8-5, 3.03 ERA

The Padres will give the ball to Dylan Cease (4-10, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (8-5, 3.03 ERA). Cease and his team are 10-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cease's team has a record of 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Red Sox have a 12-7-0 record against the spread in Bello's starts. The Red Sox are 2-5 in Bello's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.1%)

Padres vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -136 favorite at home.

Padres vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and San Diego is +158 to cover the runline.

The Padres-Red Sox game on Aug. 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Padres vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 36, or 60%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 25-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 114 opportunities.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 62-52-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have won 48.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-21).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Boston has gone 8-11 (42.1%).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-56-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have covered 56.9% of their games this season, going 66-50-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 134 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .499. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is eighth in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 65 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with a .397 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 111 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .395.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has accumulated a team-best OBP (.329) and slugging percentage (.461). He's batting .264.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 62nd in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Duran enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .262 with 23 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average is 67th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 129th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Trevor Story is hitting .259 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team with 81 hits.

Padres vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/8/2025: 10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/30/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/29/2024: 11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-1 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-2 SD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/21/2023: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/20/2023: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

