Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10
In a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins
Game Info
- When: 1:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Bergert
- Records: Twins (55-60), Royals (57-59)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 55.92%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.08%
Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Braves (49-67), Marlins (57-59)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 55.52%
- Marlins Win Probability: 44.48%
Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Pirates (51-66), Reds (60-57)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.62%
- Pirates Win Probability: 46.38%
Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Luis Morales
- Records: Orioles (53-63), Athletics (51-67)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 51.89%
- Orioles Win Probability: 48.11%
Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Jason Alexander
- Records: Yankees (62-55), Astros (65-52)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 60.26%
- Astros Win Probability: 39.74%
Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Tigers (67-50), Angels (55-61)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 65.68%
- Angels Win Probability: 34.32%
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Slade Cecconi
- Records: White Sox (42-74), Guardians (60-55)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 50.52%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.48%
New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Sean Manaea
- Records: Brewers (71-44), Mets (63-53)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 50.56%
- Brewers Win Probability: 49.44%
Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Rangers (60-57), Phillies (66-49)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.59%
- Rangers Win Probability: 36.41%
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Giants (59-58), Nationals (46-70)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.34%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%
Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Dodgers (67-49), Blue Jays (68-49)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 56.52%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.48%
Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: PETCO Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Brayan Bello
- Records: Padres (64-52), Red Sox (65-52)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -138
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 55.07%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 44.93%
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Tanner Gordon
- Records: Diamondbacks (55-61), Rockies (30-85)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.35%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.65%
Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Adrian Houser
- Records: Mariners (64-53), Rays (57-60)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 56.13%
- Rays Win Probability: 43.87%
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Shota Imanaga
- Records: Cardinals (59-58), Cubs (66-49)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 53.05%
- Cubs Win Probability: 46.95%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.