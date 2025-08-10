FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday's MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

In a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

  • When: 1:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: Roku
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Bergert
  • Records: Twins (55-60), Royals (57-59)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
  • Twins Win Probability: 55.92%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.08%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL
  • Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Cal Quantrill
  • Records: Braves (49-67), Marlins (57-59)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 55.52%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 44.48%

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH
  • Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Zack Littell
  • Records: Pirates (51-66), Reds (60-57)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 53.62%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 46.38%

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Luis Morales
  • Records: Orioles (53-63), Athletics (51-67)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 51.89%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 48.11%

Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Jason Alexander
  • Records: Yankees (62-55), Astros (65-52)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 60.26%
  • Astros Win Probability: 39.74%

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Jack Kochanowicz
  • Records: Tigers (67-50), Angels (55-61)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 65.68%
  • Angels Win Probability: 34.32%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Slade Cecconi
  • Records: White Sox (42-74), Guardians (60-55)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 50.52%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.48%

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: FDSWI and WPIX
  • Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Sean Manaea
  • Records: Brewers (71-44), Mets (63-53)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 50.56%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 49.44%

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-PH
  • Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Zack Wheeler
  • Records: Rangers (60-57), Phillies (66-49)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 63.59%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 36.41%

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2
  • Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Giants (59-58), Nationals (46-70)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 55.34%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Eric Lauer
  • Records: Dodgers (67-49), Blue Jays (68-49)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 56.52%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.48%

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: PETCO Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NESN
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Brayan Bello
  • Records: Padres (64-52), Red Sox (65-52)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 55.07%
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 44.93%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Tanner Gordon
  • Records: Diamondbacks (55-61), Rockies (30-85)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.35%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 28.65%

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Adrian Houser
  • Records: Mariners (64-53), Rays (57-60)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 56.13%
  • Rays Win Probability: 43.87%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Shota Imanaga
  • Records: Cardinals (59-58), Cubs (66-49)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 53.05%
  • Cubs Win Probability: 46.95%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

