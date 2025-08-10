Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 10

In a Sunday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups, the New York Mets versus the Milwaukee Brewers is a game to watch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins

Game Info

When: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: vs. Ryan Bergert

vs. Ryan Bergert Records: Twins (55-60), Royals (57-59)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 55.92%

55.92% Royals Win Probability: 44.08%

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and FDSFL

FDSSO and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Joey Wentz vs. Cal Quantrill

Joey Wentz vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Braves (49-67), Marlins (57-59)

Braves (49-67), Marlins (57-59) Braves Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% Marlins Win Probability: 44.48%

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH

MLB Network, SportsNet PT and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Mike Burrows vs. Zack Littell

Mike Burrows vs. Zack Littell Records: Pirates (51-66), Reds (60-57)

Pirates (51-66), Reds (60-57) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Reds Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.62%

53.62% Pirates Win Probability: 46.38%

Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Luis Morales

Cade Povich vs. Luis Morales Records: Orioles (53-63), Athletics (51-67)

Orioles (53-63), Athletics (51-67) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Orioles Win Probability: 48.11%

Houston Astros at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network, YES and SCHN

MLB Network, YES and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Jason Alexander

Max Fried vs. Jason Alexander Records: Yankees (62-55), Astros (65-52)

Yankees (62-55), Astros (65-52) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Astros Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 60.26%

60.26% Astros Win Probability: 39.74%

Los Angeles Angels at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSW

FDSDET and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Casey Mize vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Tigers (67-50), Angels (55-61)

Tigers (67-50), Angels (55-61) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Angels Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 65.68%

65.68% Angels Win Probability: 34.32%

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and CLEG

CHSN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Davis Martin vs. Slade Cecconi

Davis Martin vs. Slade Cecconi Records: White Sox (42-74), Guardians (60-55)

White Sox (42-74), Guardians (60-55) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 50.52%

50.52% Guardians Win Probability: 49.48%

New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and WPIX

FDSWI and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Quinn Priester vs. Sean Manaea

Quinn Priester vs. Sean Manaea Records: Brewers (71-44), Mets (63-53)

Brewers (71-44), Mets (63-53) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Mets Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 50.56%

50.56% Brewers Win Probability: 49.44%

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and NBCS-PH

RSN and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Zack Wheeler

Patrick Corbin vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Rangers (60-57), Phillies (66-49)

Rangers (60-57), Phillies (66-49) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.59%

63.59% Rangers Win Probability: 36.41%

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MASN2

NBCS-BA and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. MacKenzie Gore

Justin Verlander vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Giants (59-58), Nationals (46-70)

Giants (59-58), Nationals (46-70) Giants Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.34%

55.34% Nationals Win Probability: 44.66%

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNET

SportsNet LA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Eric Lauer

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Eric Lauer Records: Dodgers (67-49), Blue Jays (68-49)

Dodgers (67-49), Blue Jays (68-49) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 56.52%

56.52% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.48%

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: PETCO Park

PETCO Park TV Channel: SDPA and NESN

SDPA and NESN Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Brayan Bello

Dylan Cease vs. Brayan Bello Records: Padres (64-52), Red Sox (65-52)

Padres (64-52), Red Sox (65-52) Padres Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 55.07%

55.07% Red Sox Win Probability: 44.93%

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Tanner Gordon

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Tanner Gordon Records: Diamondbacks (55-61), Rockies (30-85)

Diamondbacks (55-61), Rockies (30-85) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -225

-225 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +188

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.35%

71.35% Rockies Win Probability: 28.65%

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN

ROOT Sports NW and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo vs. Adrian Houser

Bryan Woo vs. Adrian Houser Records: Mariners (64-53), Rays (57-60)

Mariners (64-53), Rays (57-60) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Rays Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 56.13%

56.13% Rays Win Probability: 43.87%

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Shota Imanaga

Sonny Gray vs. Shota Imanaga Records: Cardinals (59-58), Cubs (66-49)

Cardinals (59-58), Cubs (66-49) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 53.05%

53.05% Cubs Win Probability: 46.95%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.