Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (68-49)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and SNET

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-162) | TOR: (+136)

LAD: (-162) | TOR: (+136) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

LAD: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.06 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 7-2, 2.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow (1-1) for the Dodgers and Eric Lauer (7-2) for the Blue Jays. Glasnow and his team have a record of 2-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Glasnow's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-5). When Lauer starts, the Blue Jays are 8-4-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays are 4-1 in Lauer's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.5%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Dodgers, Toronto is the underdog at +136, and Los Angeles is -162 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Blue Jays are -156 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +130.

The over/under for Dodgers-Blue Jays on Aug. 10 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 59, or 59.6%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 39 times in 63 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 56 of their 114 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 48-66-0 against the spread in their 114 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 36-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Toronto has a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times this season for a 63-48-5 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 60.3% of their games this season, going 70-46-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 125 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .609. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .325 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .239 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average is 119th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 137th.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .308 with a .490 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by 94 hits.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .398, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .297 and slugging .483.

He ranks 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .475 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Ernie Clement is batting .285 with 23 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Addison Barger is hitting .268 with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/25/2023: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/24/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!