Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 10

MLB action on Sunday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-61) vs. Colorado Rockies (30-85)

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and COLR

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-225) | COL: (+188)

ARI: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108)

ARI: -1.5 (-111) | COL: +1.5 (-108) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 11-7, 4.94 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 2-4, 6.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (11-7) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (2-4) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Pfaadt starts, his team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season. Pfaadt's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-6). The Rockies have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Gordon's starts. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Gordon's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (71.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +188 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -225 favorite at home.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rockies. The Diamondbacks are -111 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -108.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Rockies on Aug. 10 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 34, or 50.7%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Arizona has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -225 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 55 of 112 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 52-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have put together a 27-81 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Colorado has a 9-47 record (winning just 16.1% of its games).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-60-4 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 44-68-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by 37 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles and three walks.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (98) this season while batting .247 with 58 extra-base hits. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 105th, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Carroll brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 88 hits.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 14 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a slugging percentage of .529 and has 107 hits, both team-best numbers for the Rockies. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage is 72nd, and he is 11th in slugging.

Goodman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Beck has a .342 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .277 while slugging .465.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Mickey Moniak is batting .267 with 14 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 18 walks.

Tyler Freeman is batting .301 with 17 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

8/8/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/22/2025: 4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/21/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

14-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/18/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/17/2025: 14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

14-12 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 5/16/2025: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 9/18/2024: 9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/17/2024: 8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

